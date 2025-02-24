Message from Raza Bashir Tarar, Ambassador of Pakistan to Japan

We are honoured to extend felicitations on His Majesty’s Birthday and the National Day of Japan. We wish His Majesty, the Emperor of Japan, continued health, wellbeing and happiness. We also wish stability, prosperity and further success for the great Japanese nation.

Pakistan attaches great importance to its relationship with Japan. Japan has been a key development partner, a major investor and an important player in international trade for Pakistan. Japanese automobile sector has found a second home in Pakistan where Toyota, Suzuki and Honda are taken to be synonymous with high quality.

Pakistan and Japan also have a demographic complementarity. Pakistan has a significant youth bulge imbued with initiative, drive and capabilities to learn and perform. Infusion of this energy filled segment of population in Japan can further strengthen the bridges of connectivity built by the Pakistani diaspora in Japan.

Pakistan – Japan Business Forum has been instrumental in designing and further nourishing an excellent network of businessmen and friendly people. Their services in forging economic and cultural linkages as well as encouraging people-to-people exchanges are commendable. I wish them greater success in their future endeavors.

I am confident that both our nations are capable of overcoming any challenge that may arise in 2025 and beyond. Pakistan remains committed steadfastly to maintaining harmonious relationship with Japan and hopes that in the coming years our ties will further be cemented.

