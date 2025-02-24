AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
BOP 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
FCCL 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.97%)
FFL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
FLYNG 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.47%)
HUBC 130.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.47%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
KOSM 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.84%)
MLCF 46.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-5.19%)
OGDC 202.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.01%)
PACE 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
PAEL 41.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIAHCLA 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
PIBTL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.9%)
PPL 172.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.28%)
PRL 34.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
PTC 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
SEARL 96.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.3%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
SSGC 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
SYM 17.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
TELE 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
TPLP 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.38%)
TRG 63.35 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (2.74%)
WAVESAPP 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
YOUW 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.11%)
BR100 11,865 Decreased By -96.2 (-0.8%)
BR30 35,321 Decreased By -314 (-0.88%)
KSE100 112,801 Decreased By -938.2 (-0.82%)
KSE30 35,036 Decreased By -291.2 (-0.82%)
Feb 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump envoy will push for Gaza truce extension in the region this week, he says

Reuters Published 24 Feb, 2025 12:48am

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff will travel to the Middle East this week, he said on Sunday, to push for the extension of a fragile Gaza ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

The three-stage ceasefire which came into effect on January 19 is now nearing the end of its first phase. It has largely held despite accusations of violations by both sides and a series of setbacks, the latest of which came over the weekend.

“We have to get an extension of phase one. I’ll be going to the region this week, probably Wednesday, to negotiate that and we are hopeful that we have the proper time to begin phase two and finish it off and get more hostages released,” Witkoff told CNN’s State of the Union.

Hamas says Gaza truce gravely endangered after Israel’s prisoner delay

The first phase of the ceasefire includes a deal to exchange 33 Israeli hostages held in Gaza for almost 2,000 Palestinian detainees and prisoners held by Israel. The second phase would include a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and the release of around 60 remaining hostages.

The ceasefire agreement hit a new hurdle on Saturday when Israel delayed the release of 602 Palestinians from its jails in exchange for six Israeli hostages who were led by armed militants onto a stage in front of a crowd in Gaza before being handed to the Red Cross.

Hamas-staged public handover ceremonies which have included the display of living hostages and of coffins carrying hostages’ remains, have drawn increasing criticism over the past few weeks, including from the United Nations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday, Israel was waiting to deliver the Palestinian prisoners and detainees “until the release of the next hostages has been assured, and without the humiliating ceremonies.”

Hamas said on Sunday the ceremonies were dignified and Israel was using them as a pretext to evade its obligations agreed to under the ceasefire. The bodies of four more hostage are supposed to be released by the group this week.

The latest bloodshed in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict was triggered on October 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking some 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel’s subsequent military assault on Gaza has killed more than 48,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza health ministry, and led to accusations of war crimes that Israel denies

Comments

200 characters

Trump envoy will push for Gaza truce extension in the region this week, he says

Kohli makes 100 as India rout Pakistan in crucial Champions Trophy clash

US unfreezes $397 million to ensure Pakistan’s F-16 jets focus on ‘counterterrorism’

Windfall tax: govt collected Rs23bn from 16 banks in a single day, says Finance Division

Israel says it is postponing release of Palestinian prisoners

Tens of thousands vow support for Hezbollah at Beirut funeral of slain leader

Govt plans to reduce financial burden on salaried class in upcoming budget: FM Aurangzeb

Trump envoy says headed to Middle East this week to discuss Gaza peace deal

Security forces kill 7 terrorists in DI Khan operations: ISPR

Germans vote under shadow of far-right surge

Musk orders US federal workers to report on work by Monday or resign

Read more stories