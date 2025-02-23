Trump envoy says headed to Middle East this week to discuss Gaza peace deal

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff said on Sunday that he was headed to the Middle East this week to discuss an extension to phase one of the Israel-Hamas peace deal.

“We have to get an extension of phase one, and so I’ll be going into the region this week, probably Wednesday, to negotiate that,” Witkoff told CNN. “And we’re hopeful that we have the proper time… to begin phase two, and finish it off and get more hostages released.”

Palestinian armed group Hamas on Sunday said Israel had gravely endangered the five-week-old Gaza truce by delaying the release of Palestinian prisoners under the deal because of the manner in which Israeli hostages had been freed.

The first phase of the truce ends early in March and details of a planned subsequent phase have not been agreed.

Israel says army to stay in evacuated West Bank camps for ‘coming year’

With tensions again hanging over the deal, which halted more than 15 months of war, Israel on Sunday announced an expansion of military operations in the occupied West Bank.

Asked if he believed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wanted to extend the ceasefire or resume fighting, Witkoff said he believed the former.

“I believe the Prime Minister is well motivated. He wants to see hostages released, that’s for sure. He also wants to protect the State of Israel, and so he’s got a red line,” he said.

The “red line,” he said, was Hamas having a future role in the governance of Gaza.

“I would say at this point, for sure, they can’t be any part of governance in Gaza,” said Witkoff.

“And, you know as to existing, I’d leave that detail to the prime minister.”