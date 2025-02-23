AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
Life & Style

Oscars favorite Baker says indie film ‘struggling’ as ‘Anora’ tops Spirit Awards

AFP Published 23 Feb, 2025 12:34pm
US filmmaker Sean Baker holds the awards for Best Director and Best Feature for “Anora” during the Film Independent Spirit Awards 40th annual ceremony in Santa Monica, California. Photo: AFP
US filmmaker Sean Baker holds the awards for Best Director and Best Feature for “Anora” during the Film Independent Spirit Awards 40th annual ceremony in Santa Monica, California. Photo: AFP

LOS ANGELES: Sean Baker, whose low-budget movie “Anora” is the frontrunner for next weekend’s Oscars, delivered an impassioned plea to “keep indie film alive” as he won top prize at the Spirit Awards Saturday.

The annual Film Independent Spirit Awards ceremony, held in a giant tent at Los Angeles’ Santa Monica beach, only celebrates movies made for less than $30 million.

Baker, long a leading figure of the US independent movie circuit, who is now shooting to mainstream success, won best feature and best director for “Anora,” which was shot for just $6 million.

“Indie film is struggling right now more than ever,” said Baker.

“I personally do not have children, but I know for a fact that if I did, I would not be able to make the movies that I make,” warned one of the United States’ most respected directors.

His latest film “Anora” portrays Ani, a stripper and escort, whose whirlwind marriage to the son of a Russian oligarch rapidly unravels in disastrous circumstances.

Mikey Madison, who plays Ani, won best lead performer honors at the Spirit Awards.

Having launched at the Cannes film festival last May, where it won the Palme d’Or, “Anora” became an arthouse hit, grossing $40 million worldwide.

It is widely tipped to win best picture at the Oscars.

But Baker warned that the collapse of DVD sales, which once supported up-and-coming filmmakers, means creatives like him rarely make any money even when their movies succeed in theaters.

He warned that major Hollywood studios swallow profits, refuse to “green light” movies tackling controversial subjects, and force directors to cast actors based on “how many followers they have on social media.”

“I’m an indie film lifer… the system has to change, because this is simply unsustainable,” said Baker.

“Let’s not undervalue ourselves any longer,” he said, urging agents, financiers and studios to help creative directors “keep indie film alive.”

Oscars looming

Stars attending the low-key Spirit Awards gala included Emma Stone, Demi Moore, Michelle Yeoh and Jesse Eisenberg, who won best screenplay for “A Real Pain.”

Kieran Culkin also won best supporting performance for the comedy, about two polar opposite US cousins retracing their Jewish heritage in Poland.

“Flow,” a Latvian, dialogue-free animation about animals banding together to survive a mysterious flood, won best international film.

Best documentary went to “No Other Land,” about the destruction of a village in the occupied West Bank.

Keke Palmer wins entertainer of the year at NAACP Image Awards

It is the favorite to win the same prize at the Academy Awards on March 2, yet still has not been able to find a distributor in the United States.

“Nickel Boys,” another Oscar best picture nominee, about historic abuse at a Florida school and shot entirely from the first-person perspective, won best cinematography.

“September 5,” about the terrorist massacre of Israeli athletes at the 1972 Munich Olympics, won best editing.

The Spirit Awards will not affect this year’s Oscars, as voting has already ended for the season-capping 97th Academy Awards.

