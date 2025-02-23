Russian attacks kill one in Kryvyi Rih, damage houses in Kyiv, Ukraine officials say

Russia launched several waves of missile and drone attacks overnight targeting Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine, killing one civilian in Kryvyi Rih and damaging buildings and cars in Kyiv and elsewhere, officials said early on Sunday.

A man died in a hospital and a 30-year-old woman was seriously injured in the missile attacks on the central city of Kryvyi Rih, Serhiy Lysak, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, said on the Telegram messaging app.

A building providing infrastructure services was also damaged, Lysak said, without providing further detail.

Three people were injured in a drone attack on the Odesa region when a private house caught fire, said Oleh Kiper, governor of the region on Ukraine’s Black Sea, on Telegram.

A 53-year-old woman was also injured and several residential houses damaged in an attack on the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia, said Ivan Fedorov, governor of the region, on Telegram.

Multi-wave drone attacks on the capital of Kyiv damaged several residential houses and cars, but there were no immediate reports of injuries, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.

Russia says it destroys 20 Ukrainian drones overnight

Both sides deny targeting civilians in the war that will mark its third anniversary on Monday and which Russia started with a full-scale invasion in February 2022 of its smaller neighbour.

Thousands of civilians have died in the conflict, however, the vast majority of them Ukrainian.

Ukraine’s air force said Kyiv and central and eastern parts of the country were under air raid alerts for about six hours overnight.