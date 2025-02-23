AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
BOP 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
FCCL 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.97%)
FFL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
FLYNG 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.47%)
HUBC 130.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.47%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
KOSM 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.84%)
MLCF 46.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-5.19%)
OGDC 202.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.01%)
PACE 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
PAEL 41.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIAHCLA 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
PIBTL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.9%)
PPL 172.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.28%)
PRL 34.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
PTC 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
SEARL 96.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.3%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
SSGC 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
SYM 17.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
TELE 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
TPLP 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.38%)
TRG 63.35 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (2.74%)
WAVESAPP 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
YOUW 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.11%)
BR100 11,865 Decreased By -96.2 (-0.8%)
BR30 35,321 Decreased By -314 (-0.88%)
KSE100 112,801 Decreased By -938.2 (-0.82%)
KSE30 35,036 Decreased By -291.2 (-0.82%)
Feb 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russian attacks kill one in Kryvyi Rih, damage houses in Kyiv, Ukraine officials say

Reuters Published 23 Feb, 2025 10:22am
Rescuers work at a site of a Russian missile strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Rescuers work at a site of a Russian missile strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters

Russia launched several waves of missile and drone attacks overnight targeting Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine, killing one civilian in Kryvyi Rih and damaging buildings and cars in Kyiv and elsewhere, officials said early on Sunday.

A man died in a hospital and a 30-year-old woman was seriously injured in the missile attacks on the central city of Kryvyi Rih, Serhiy Lysak, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, said on the Telegram messaging app.

A building providing infrastructure services was also damaged, Lysak said, without providing further detail.

Three people were injured in a drone attack on the Odesa region when a private house caught fire, said Oleh Kiper, governor of the region on Ukraine’s Black Sea, on Telegram.

A 53-year-old woman was also injured and several residential houses damaged in an attack on the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia, said Ivan Fedorov, governor of the region, on Telegram.

Multi-wave drone attacks on the capital of Kyiv damaged several residential houses and cars, but there were no immediate reports of injuries, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.

Russia says it destroys 20 Ukrainian drones overnight

Both sides deny targeting civilians in the war that will mark its third anniversary on Monday and which Russia started with a full-scale invasion in February 2022 of its smaller neighbour.

Thousands of civilians have died in the conflict, however, the vast majority of them Ukrainian.

Ukraine’s air force said Kyiv and central and eastern parts of the country were under air raid alerts for about six hours overnight.

Russia KYIV Russia and Ukraine Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Kryvyi Rih Russia defence ministry Mayor Vitali Klitschko

Comments

200 characters

Russian attacks kill one in Kryvyi Rih, damage houses in Kyiv, Ukraine officials say

Buoyant India, beleaguered Pakistan clash in Champions Trophy blockbuster

Israel says it is postponing release of Palestinian prisoners

Big turnout expected for Beirut funeral of slain Hezbollah leader

Broadening tax base: PRAs and depts share data with FBR

Private sector should play role in economic recovery: Aurangzeb

EU-Pakistan business forum in May: SIFC readying its strategy

PM announces cancer hospital, university for southern Punjab

Musk orders US federal workers to report on work by Monday or resign

PQA clarifies report on land allotment

Pakistan, UAE agree to solidify ties

Read more stories