Sports

Andrey Rublev tops Jack Draper for second Doha title

Reuters Published 23 Feb, 2025 10:08am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Andrey Rublev won the title at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open for the second time on Saturday, defeating Great Britain’s Jack Draper 7-5, 5-7, 6-1 in Doha.

The fifth-seeded Russian hit 34 winners, including 10 aces, in winning his 17th ATP Tour title but his first since last May at the ATP Masters 1000 in Madrid.

He also won the crown in Doha in 2020. Rublev won 78.9 percent (45 of 57) of points on his first serve and saved two of three break opportunities in the hardcourt match.

Draper, who was seeking his third ATP Tour title, will rise to a career high No. 12 when the new rankings are released Monday. Rublev will slot in at No. 9.

Rio Open Defending champion Sebastian Baez lost the opening set before winning 12 of the next 14 games to defeat fellow Argentinian Camilo Uga Carabelli 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinals at Rio de Janeiro.

Swiatek starts bid for fourth straight Doha title with comfortable win

The fifth-seeded Baez is trying to become the first two-time winner of the Rio Open. He recorded seven aces, converted 6 of 10 break-point opportunities and saved 3 of 5 against lucky loser Carabelli.

Baez will face France’s Alexandre Muller, who advanced to his first ATP 500 final with a 7-5, 6-7 (3), 6-3 win over Francisco Comesana of Argentina. Muller saved 5 of 8 break points and converted 5 of 10 opportunities.

