AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
BOP 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
FCCL 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.97%)
FFL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
FLYNG 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.47%)
HUBC 130.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.47%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
KOSM 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.84%)
MLCF 46.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-5.19%)
OGDC 202.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.01%)
PACE 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
PAEL 41.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIAHCLA 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
PIBTL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.9%)
PPL 172.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.28%)
PRL 34.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
PTC 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
SEARL 96.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.3%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
SSGC 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
SYM 17.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
TELE 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
TPLP 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.38%)
TRG 63.35 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (2.74%)
WAVESAPP 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
YOUW 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.11%)
BR100 11,865 Decreased By -96.2 (-0.8%)
BR30 35,321 Decreased By -314 (-0.88%)
KSE100 112,801 Decreased By -938.2 (-0.82%)
KSE30 35,036 Decreased By -291.2 (-0.82%)
Feb 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-02-23

PQA clarifies report on land allotment

Press Release Published 23 Feb, 2025 02:53am

KARACHI: During a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs held on Wednesday (Feb 19), a point regarding allotment of PQA land measuring 500 acres came under discussion.

After the meeting, the issue attracted wide coverage in the electronic media and various newspapers. This clarification regarding allotment of such land is being issued for the purpose of transparency and to bring on record correct facts, the PQA said in a press statement.

As a matter of record, 500 acres land was allotted to a successful bidder in 2010 through competitive bidding process started in 2005. The allotted land is in ‘low lying area’ and its development is the responsibility of the allottee; but its possession was not handed over to the party. Due to default in scheduled payment of dues by the allottee, the PQA issued a Cancellation Notice in 2012, against which the allottee filed suit before High Court of Sindh, Karachi and obtained stay order.

The matter remained pending before the court without any outcome till 2024; therefore, in order to resolve decade-old dispute and to ensure optimum utilization of land (in low lying) for economic activity; the PQA Board approved out-of-court settlement through consent decree. In the meantime, NAB Karachi required the record pertaining to this land, which was accordingly provided. Due to requirement of record by the NAB, no further action for consent decree and settlement was considered further by the PQA.

The PQA is one of the prestigious and profitable organizations of Pakistan, which is due to its commitment to compliance with legal framework. The PQA hereby denies any wrongdoing in the process and expresses its firm commitment towards transparency and fairness.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PQA clarifies report land allotment

Comments

200 characters

PQA clarifies report on land allotment

Private sector should play role in economic recovery: Aurangzeb

EU-Pakistan business forum in May: SIFC readying its strategy

PM announces cancer hospital, university for southern Punjab

Pakistan, UAE agree to solidify ties

PM to leave for Baku tomorrow: FO

NIH confirms detection of third polio case of 2025

Gohar says CJP advised them that they must remain within system

IHCBA questions President’s power through petition

Libya boat tragedy: Bodies of 16 Pakistanis will be repatriated today

Read more stories