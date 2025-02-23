AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
NIH confirms detection of third polio case of 2025

Published 23 Feb, 2025

ISLAMABAD: The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH) has confirmed the detection of the third wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) case of 2025.

The lab confirmed a polio case from District Larkana, Sindh.

This is the second polio case reported from Sindh this year, bringing the total number of cases to two in Sindh and one in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Country confirms 74th polio case of 2024

Last year in 2024, a total of 74 cases were reported. Of these, 27 were from Balochistan, 22 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 23 from Sindh, and one each from Punjab and Islamabad.

Polio is a paralyzing disease that has no cure. Multiple doses of the oral polio vaccine and completion of the routine vaccination schedule for all children under the age of five are essential to provide children high immunity against this terrible disease.

The Pakistan Polio Program conducts multiple mass vaccination drives in a year, bringing the vaccine to children at their doorsteps.

