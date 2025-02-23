PU book fair concludes

LAHORE: Pakistan’s largest three-day book fair organized by Punjab University has concluded here on Saturday. In the first two days, more than 94,000 books were sold.

While on the third day, the book fair was also crowded with citizens including journalists, lawyers, doctors, writers, poets, teachers, students and people from all walks of life and families.

Expressing their views, the participants said that books are very important in the promotion of knowledge, for which the book fair organized at PU is a great effort. They said that they felt very good to come to the book fair and were happy to see the books read in the past again.

They said that there is a deep relationship between education and books and it was heart warming to see so many books on many topics under one roof. The participants said that there is no other way to develop the country and nation other than education.

They said that we should attract the youth towards positive activities by establishing libraries and sports fields.

Muslims remained dominant in the world as long as their relationship with books was strong. The participants also thanked the publishers for ensuring the provision of affordable books at the PU Book Fair.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025