JI team meets DIG traffic over growing road accidents

KARACHI: A Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi delegation met with Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Traffic Pir Muhammad Shah to demand urgent measures against fatal accidents caused by heavy vehicles in the megacity.

The delegation led by JI Karachi Chief Monem Zafar emphasised the need to improve traffic police performance, highlighting that the daytime entry of dumpers, trailers, and other heavy vehicles into residential areas was a major cause of fatal accidents.

They reiterated JI’s demand to reroute heavy traffic via the Northern Bypass instead of congested areas like Liaquatabad Town and Shahrah-e-Pakistan.

Monem revealed that 115 lives had already been lost in the first 50 days of the year due to traffic violations, with over 1,500 injuries reported. He called for stricter enforcement against violations such as over-speeding.

Addressing the daily struggles of commuters, he stressed the importance of police coordination with town administrations and offered the support of JI-led municipal bodies.

DIG Traffic Pir Muhammad Shah acknowledged the concerns raised and assured that the issue would be tackled in collaboration with JI and other stakeholders.

