ICC Champions Trophy: Capital City police rolls out security plan

ISLAMABAD: The Capital City police force has rolled out an extensive security plan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, incorporating advance surveillance technology.

According to an official, Safe City Islamabad is overseeing round-the-clock monitoring with the help of over 900 cameras, focusing on the routes that will be used by cricket teams during their arrivals and departures. This surveillance covers key areas including airports, hotels, stadiums, and surrounding neighbourhoods.

The high-tech system also features drone cameras, 202 body-worn cameras for officers, and a vehicle tracking system to ensure constant monitoring of all routes and accommodations. In addition, virtual patrolling officers and technical teams are on duty 24/7, providing an extra layer of vigilance, the official confirmed.

Smart vehicles are also being deployed to monitor all routes, further enhancing security. By utilising advance technology and maintaining coordination with international security standards, authorities are ensuring the highest level of safety throughout the event.

In addition to Safe City’s efforts, all law enforcement agencies involved in securing the matches are working in close coordination. Islamabad Police is leveraging all available resources to ensure comprehensive security for foreign guests and to protect the country’s dignity and reputation.

