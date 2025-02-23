Navy holds Exercise Sea Guard 25 from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy is conducting Exercise Sea Guard 25 from February 24 to 28 to assess the existing security mechanisms in the country’s maritime zones with the participation of all relevant stakeholders.

On the occasion, Commander Coast, Rear Admiral Faisal Amin, highlighted the significance of Pakistan’s over 1,000 kilometer long coastline, which is rich in natural resources but also faces various maritime challenges. These include illegal fishing, narcotics smuggling, human trafficking, and environmental threats.

To address these challenges, Pakistan established the Joint Maritime Information and Coordination Center (JMICC) in 2013, providing a unified platform for all maritime stakeholders.

The Sea Guard series of exercises began in 2024, with over 50 stakeholders participating in Sea Guard 24, demonstrating their confidence in Pakistan Navy’s efforts to strengthen maritime security.

The Sea Guard 25 exercise is expected to serve as a milestone in enhancing joint operational capabilities and tackling emerging maritime security threats effectively.

