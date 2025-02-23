Islamabad: sharp rise in crime incidents

ISLAMABAD: Armed robbers, dacoits and the auto-thief gangs have deprived dozens of citizens of gold, cash, mobile phones, motorcycles and cars in various parts of the capital city during the last week.

According to data compiled by Business Recorder, the theft of vehicles has risen sharply, with no significant action taken by the police to curb the rising menace of auto-thief gangs. In the past week, 37 motorbikes and 10 cars were either stolen or snatched, alongside 18 reported robberies and 13 dacoities across different police stations in Islamabad.

Among the most shocking incidents, a security guard, identified as Ahmed Ali, was shot dead by burglars in the Humak police station area, while attempting to thwart the robbery. Police have suggested that the burglars shot Ali after he resisted their attempts.

In another major crime, robbers made off with Rs2.1 million from the residence of a Chinese national in the Kohsar police station jurisdiction.

Criminal gangs have been particularly active in areas such as Industrial Area, Margalla, Humak, Shalimar, Tarnol, and Bhara Kahu police station limits. The rising trend of carjacking and robberies has left residents feeling increasingly unsafe.

During the period under review, carjackers stole four motorbikes and three cars from the limits of Industrial Area police station, one motorbike and three cars were stolen from the jurisdiction of Aabpara police station, four bikes were stolen from limits of Humak police station, four from Shehzad Town police station, three bikes from the limits of Margalla police station, four bikes from Karachi Company police station, and another three bikes from the jurisdiction of Shalimar police station.

Furthermore, two cases of robbery and seven cases of carjacking were reported to the Industrial Area police station, three cases of robbery, two cases of street crimes and four cases of carjacking were registered with Karachi Company police station and two cases of robbery, one case of street crime as well as four cases of carjacking were reported to Humak police station.

Similarly, robbers struck at three places and auto thieves stole two bikes from the limits of Bhara Kahu police station and another one case of robbery, two cases of street crime as well as two bikes was stolen from the limits of Tarnol police station during the last week.

