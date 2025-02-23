AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-23

CEO visits CBD Punjab Quaid District

Published 23 Feb, 2025

LAHORE: CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, visited CBD Punjab Quaid District on Saturday to review the ongoing development work, including CBD Route 47 and Phases 1 and 2 of the project. He was accompanied by Executive Director Technical Riaz Hussain, Director Project Management Asif Iqbal, Director Construction Asif Babar, Director Architecture & Planning Sameer Aftab Sial, and project contractors.

During the visit, Executive Director Technical Riaz Hussain briefed the CEO CBD Punjab Imran Amin on the project’s progress and assured that all work would be completed within the timeline set by Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz.

Commending the pace of development, CEO CBD Punjab Imran Amin instructed the team to take additional measures to enhance the aesthetics of CBD Route 47, ensuring it serves as a model road with a modern infrastructure.

He also visited the Walton Road Upgradation Project, inspecting the asphalt work. He directed the team to accelerate the work further so that residents can benefit from improved and modern facilities at the earliest.

CBD Quaid District

