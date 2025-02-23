AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-23

Malik Asif elected LHCBA president

Recorder Report Published 23 Feb, 2025 02:53am

LAHORE: Malik Asif Ahmad Nissoana of Hamid Khan-led Professional Group on Saturday was elected president of the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) for the year 2025-26.

Malik Asif secured victory with 7,050 votes while Gondal bagged 6,460 votes.

For the vice president position, Abdul Rehman Ranjha won with 8,255 votes. His closest competitor Haseeb bin Yousaf secured 4,503 votes.

A tough competition was observed for the secretary’s slot, where PTI-backed Farrukh Ilyas Cheema bagged 6,833 votes and his opponent, Qasim Ijaz Sumra secured 6,630 votes.

For the finance secretary position, Ham bin Shoaib has already been elected unopposed.

A total of 13,603 bar members exercised their right to vote in the polling.

Newly elected President Asif Nissoana announced his commitment to upholding constitutional supremacy and struggle against the 26th constitutional amendment.

