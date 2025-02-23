AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
BOP 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
FCCL 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.97%)
FFL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
FLYNG 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.47%)
HUBC 130.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.47%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
KOSM 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.84%)
MLCF 46.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-5.19%)
OGDC 202.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.01%)
PACE 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
PAEL 41.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIAHCLA 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
PIBTL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.9%)
PPL 172.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.28%)
PRL 34.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
PTC 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
SEARL 96.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.3%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
SSGC 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
SYM 17.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
TELE 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
TPLP 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.38%)
TRG 63.35 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (2.74%)
WAVESAPP 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
YOUW 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.11%)
BR100 11,865 Decreased By -96.2 (-0.8%)
BR30 35,321 Decreased By -314 (-0.88%)
KSE100 112,801 Decreased By -938.2 (-0.82%)
KSE30 35,036 Decreased By -291.2 (-0.82%)
Feb 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-23

ABAD hoping for construction industry revival package

Recorder Report Published 23 Feb, 2025 02:53am

LAHORE: Chairman ABAD North S M Nabeel has expressed hope that the federal government will soon announce a revival package for the construction industry to address challenges and drive sustainable development.

He extended gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, and Federal Housing Minister Riaz Hussain Pirzada for their proactive role in revitalizing Pakistan’s housing sector. Nabeel praised the formation of a dedicated task force and highlighted ABAD’s proposals, including reducing withholding tax, eliminating Federal Excise Duty (FED), and introducing fixed-rate mortgages to attract investment and boost economic activity.

He urged banks to prioritize construction financing, highlighting that Pakistan has the lowest home mortgage-to-GDP ratio in the region. He emphasized the need for policies that expand financial accessibility and incentivize formal sector participation to stimulate real estate investment.

Nabeel believes the real estate sector holds a foreign direct investment potential of $100 billion, which could significantly boost economic growth. The construction and housing industry is the second-largest employer in Pakistan, playing a crucial role in economic stability. With 72 allied industries including cement, steel, bricks, paint, glass, and electrical equipment directly linked to it, a thriving construction sector can create millions of jobs and significantly boost GDP.

However, with construction costs reaching an all-time high in the last three years, homeownership has become increasingly difficult for the common man. Cement prices alone have surged from Rs. 500 to Rs. 1,350 per bag in the last four years, making it nearly impossible for many to build a home. Addressing these soaring costs is crucial for ensuring affordable housing.

Pakistan is currently facing a housing shortfall of 12 million homes, which needs urgent attention. ABAD has presented proposals to the Prime Minister for low-cost housing initiatives and fixed-term mortgage loans spanning 15 to 20 years with stable interest rates. These measures could make homeownership more accessible and drive long-term economic growth.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Federal Excise Duty ABAD Muhammad Aurangzeb S M Nabeel

Comments

200 characters

ABAD hoping for construction industry revival package

Private sector should play role in economic recovery: Aurangzeb

EU-Pakistan business forum in May: SIFC readying its strategy

PM announces cancer hospital, university for southern Punjab

PQA clarifies report on land allotment

Pakistan, UAE agree to solidify ties

PM to leave for Baku tomorrow: FO

NIH confirms detection of third polio case of 2025

Gohar says CJP advised them that they must remain within system

IHCBA questions President’s power through petition

Libya boat tragedy: Bodies of 16 Pakistanis will be repatriated today

Read more stories