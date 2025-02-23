AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
BOP 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
FCCL 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.97%)
FFL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
FLYNG 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.47%)
HUBC 130.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.47%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
KOSM 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.84%)
MLCF 46.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-5.19%)
OGDC 202.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.01%)
PACE 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
PAEL 41.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIAHCLA 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
PIBTL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.9%)
PPL 172.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.28%)
PRL 34.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
PTC 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
SEARL 96.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.3%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
SSGC 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
SYM 17.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
TELE 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
TPLP 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.38%)
TRG 63.35 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (2.74%)
WAVESAPP 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
YOUW 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.11%)
BR100 11,865 Decreased By -96.2 (-0.8%)
BR30 35,321 Decreased By -314 (-0.88%)
KSE100 112,801 Decreased By -938.2 (-0.82%)
KSE30 35,036 Decreased By -291.2 (-0.82%)
Feb 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2025-02-23

Setting climate action targets

Published 23 Feb, 2025 02:53am

EDITORIAL: The year just gone by was the planet’s hottest on record; the first month of this year was also rated as the warmest January on record. Yet there seems to be no sense of urgency among nations, especially major polluters, to prepare their plans for greenhouse gas emissions reduction described by the UN Climate chief Simon Stiell as “the most important policy document of this century”.

Only 12 countries have met the February 10 deadline for presenting their national climate plans and targets, known as Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), required under the Paris Agreement for limiting global warming to 1.5C above the pre-industrial level.

Only three of the G20 countries, the US, Britain and Brazil which is to host this year’s UN climate summit, have published their NDCs. However, the pledges made by the previous US administration no longer are valid since President Donald Trump, who calls global warming “a hoax”, has withdrawn Washington from the Paris climate deal, prioritising fossil fuel development to advance his country’s energy dominance. All other principal polluters have missed the deadline.

China, one of world’s leading emitters and also its largest renewable energy investor, suggest reports, is expected to release its NDCs in the second half of the current year. Similarly, the EU bloc is to unveil its collective target ahead of the UN COP30 climate conference.

Another big polluter, our next-door neighbour India, has yet to submit its plan of action, and is likely to do that in the second half this year. More important than the reporting time is what New Delhi intends to put in it. A report appearing in The Indian Express, has quoted unnamed officials as saying its NDCs will “reflect disappointment of the climate finance outcome at COP29 in Baku.”

This implies that the BJP government is not about to make a significant change in its climate policies. In fact, it remains insistent on ‘phasing down’ rather than ‘phasing out’ fossil fuels that are contributing in large measure to environmental degradation on this side of the border.

What all these old and new polluters plan to do really matters. The UN climate chief hopes they are taking more time to ensure their plans are first-rate. As per the Paris Agreement, emissions need to be reduced to 45 percent by 2030 and reach the net zero by 2050. Given the present trends, these seem hard to achieve targets.

Countries like Pakistan with small carbon footprints but bearing the brunt of climate crisis also need to properly outline their plans and policies as well as what they expect from the historical and current polluters for submission to the UN climate change secretariat by September for inclusion in the UN’s consolidated NDCs report to be published before COP30.

That is where advanced discussions are to be held on important climate finance issues such as reform of the international financial architecture and actions individual countries need to take by way of climate change adaptation and mitigation strategies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

NDCs Simon Stiell UN climate chief Simon Stiell COP30

Comments

200 characters

Setting climate action targets

Private sector should play role in economic recovery: Aurangzeb

EU-Pakistan business forum in May: SIFC readying its strategy

PM announces cancer hospital, university for southern Punjab

PQA clarifies report on land allotment

Pakistan, UAE agree to solidify ties

PM to leave for Baku tomorrow: FO

NIH confirms detection of third polio case of 2025

Gohar says CJP advised them that they must remain within system

IHCBA questions President’s power through petition

Libya boat tragedy: Bodies of 16 Pakistanis will be repatriated today

Read more stories