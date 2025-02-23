Prices of kitchen items show upward trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of the essential kitchen items have witnessed an increase during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Saturday.

The survey observed chicken prices went up from Rs16,000 to Rs16,700 per 40kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs445 against Rs425 per kg and chicken meat is available at Rs700 against Rs680 per kg. Eggs prices went up from Rs7,000 to Rs7,600 per carton of 30 dozen which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs270-280 against Rs260-270 per dozen. Sugar price in wholesale market went up from Rs7,550 to Rs7,600 per 50kg bag, while in retail it is being sold at Rs160 per kg.

Mutton and beef prices witnessed no changes as normal quality mutton is available at Rs2,100 per kg, normal quality boneless beef at Rs1,250 per kg, and normal beef at Rs1,050. Various types of fishes are available in the range of Rs500 to Rs900 per kg.

The suppliers of tea like Lipton, Supreme and Islamabad Tea through special packages have reduced their prices by up to Rs250 per kg but the retailers have not passed on the benefit to the end consumers, as Lipton Yellow Label is available at Rs2,200 per 900 grams pack and Islamabad Tea is available at Rs1,800 per kg; normal quality turmeric powder is available at Rs700 per kg and normal quality red chilli powder at Rs700 per kg.

Wheat flour prices remained stable as the best quality flour is available at Rs1,230 per 15kg bag in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold at Rs1,260 per bag and normal quality wheat flour Rs1,220 per 15kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs1,250 per kg.

Pulses prices over the past three months witnessed a significant reduction in wholesale market as maash price went down from Rs530 to Rs400 per kg mark, while prices of other pulses also have significantly reduced, however the retailers have not passed on the full benefit to the end consumers.

The best quality maash is available at Rs440 per kg, gram pulse at Rs320 per kg, whole gram pulse from Rs320 at per kg, various varieties of bean lentils are available in the range of Rs410-430 per kg, moong at Rs270 per kg, and masoor pulse is available at Rs280 per kg. The prices of cooked food items remained stable as a cooked daal/vegetable plate at a normal hotel is available at Rs320, cooked beef plate at Rs550, cooked chicken plate at Rs500, cooked mutton at Rs750 and naan/roti is being sold at Rs25/30.

The prices of branded spices such as Shan, National, and others, witnessed no changes as a pack of 39 grams of spice is available at Rs140. Prices of the various varieties of rice remained stable as the best quality basmati in wholesale market is available at Rs11,500 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs320 per kg, normal quality Basmati at Rs9,500 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs280 per kg, and broken Basmati at Rs7,000 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs200 per kg.

Ghee/cooking oil prices witnessed a mixed trend as B-grade ghee/oil price went up from Rs6,450 to Rs6,650 per carton of 16 packs in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs470 against Rs460 per pack of 900 grams, while best quality cooking oil/ghee brands such as Dalda ghee price went down from Rs2,780 to Rs2,750 per 5kg tin and cooking oil from Rs2,780 to Rs2,750 per 5 litre bottle.

Prices of packed milk brands such as Milk Pak and Olpers in wholesales market went down from Rs2,340 to Rs2,300 per carton while in retail 250ml packed milk is being sold at Rs90 and Rs350 per litre.

Fresh milk prices in some parts of the twin cities are being sold at Rs220 per kg while in some parts is still being sold at Rs230 per kg and yoghurt price is stable at Rs250 per kg. No changes were observed in the prices of powder milk such as Nido and Lactogen as 400gram Nido powder milk is available at Rs1,320 and 200gram pack at Rs700 per pack.

