Punjab on high alert as rain, thunderstorms forecasted for key regions

BR Web Desk Published 22 Feb, 2025 09:07pm

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Saturday issued a weather advisory warning of rain, wind, thunderstorms, and snowfall across various regions of Punjab from 25th February to 2nd March 2025. The alert comes as a strong westerly wave is expected to impact western parts of the country, gradually affecting upper regions.

According to the advisory, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, and Jhelum are likely to experience rain and thunderstorms from 25th February to 1st March, with occasional gaps.

Meanwhile, Murree, Galliyat, and surrounding areas are expected to witness moderate to heavy snowfall during the same period, potentially leading to road closures and slippery conditions.

In central and southern Punjab, including cities like Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, and Bahawalpur, rain and thunderstorms are forecasted from 25th to 28th February, with isolated hailstorms possible in plain areas.

The PDMA has advised tourists to avoid unnecessary travel to hilly areas during this period and urged residents to prepare emergency kits containing warm clothing, medicines, food, and essential supplies.

Authorities have also been directed to ensure round-the-clock staffing, maintain snow-clearing machinery, and implement robust traffic control measures in affected regions.

This weather system is expected to bring significant disruptions, particularly in snow-prone areas, with the possibility of landslides in hilly terrains.

The PDMA has emphasized the need for effective coordination and timely dissemination of weather updates to minimize risks and ensure public safety.

snowfall PDMA heavy rains Punjab weather

