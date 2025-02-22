AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
BOP 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
FCCL 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.97%)
FFL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
FLYNG 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.47%)
HUBC 130.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.47%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
KOSM 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.84%)
MLCF 46.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-5.19%)
OGDC 202.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.01%)
PACE 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
PAEL 41.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIAHCLA 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
PIBTL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.9%)
PPL 172.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.28%)
PRL 34.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
PTC 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
SEARL 96.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.3%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
SSGC 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
SYM 17.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
TELE 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
TPLP 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.38%)
TRG 63.35 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (2.74%)
WAVESAPP 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
YOUW 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.11%)
BR100 11,865 Decreased By -96.2 (-0.8%)
BR30 35,321 Decreased By -314 (-0.88%)
KSE100 112,801 Decreased By -938.2 (-0.82%)
KSE30 35,036 Decreased By -291.2 (-0.82%)
Feb 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Miandad’s six to Jadeja blitz: Six great India-Pakistan ODIs

AFP Published 22 Feb, 2025 12:27pm

DUBAI: Cricketing powerhouses India and Pakistan renew their storied if rare rivalry in the most hotly-anticipated match of the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai on Sunday.

AFP Sport looks back at six memorable ODI matches between the bitter rivals ahead of their latest clash.

Miandad six (April 18, 1986 - Sharjah)

Javed Miandad’s last-ball six at the desert venue arguably remains the most dramatic ODI outcome between the two sides as Pakistan clinched a one-wicket victory.

Pakistan needed 246 to win in 50 overs and Miandad walked in at 61-3 to hit an unbeaten 116 off 114 balls.

With four needed off the final delivery, Indian fast bowler Chetan Sharma bowled a full toss and Miandad blasted the ball into the crowd to trigger wild celebrations among the Pakistan team and fans.

Miandad was later presented with a golden sword for his heroics.

Imran stings (March 22, 1985 - Sharjah)

Imran Khan’s best bowling figures of 6-14 were in a one-day international against India but for the flamboyant Pakistan fast bowler it was all in vain.

Imran ripped through the Indian batting line-up at Sharjah to send the opposition packing for 125.

But Pakistan’s own batting imploded, skittled for just 87 with Ramiz Raja, top-scorer with 29, one of only four batsmen in double figures.

Jadeja fires (March 09, 1996 - Bangalore)

India’s Ajay Jadeja blasted a 25-ball 45 in a late blitz that helped India knock out holders Pakistan in a highly-charged World Cup quarter-final.

Jadeja was severe on Pakistan’s Waqar Younis as he hit the pace bowler for four fours and two sixes in the final few overs to propel the total to 287-8.

In reply, Pakistan were sailing along when opener Aamir Sohail smashed India’s Venkatesh Prasad for a boundary before sledging his opponent.

But Venkatesh got the left-handed batsman bowled on the next ball to bring the house down and Pakistan lost their way to lose by 39 runs.

Ganguly ton (January 18, 1998 - Dhaka)

Sourav Ganguly hit a match-winning century to trump Saeed Anwar’s 140 in a deciding best-of-three final of Bangladesh’s Silver Jubilee Independence Cup in Dhaka.

Ganguly’s knock of 124 was laced with 11 fours and one six as India chased down their victory target of 315 with one ball to spare.

The left-handed Ganguly was named man of the match but lesser-known Hrishikesh Kanitkar stole the show in the end when India needed three on the final two balls and he hit a boundary on the penultimate delivery.

The chase was a world record at the time.

Tendulkar rules (March 1, 2003 - Centurion)

Sachin Tendulkar won many matches for India but his 98 against Pakistan at the 2003 World Cup remains special due his duel with fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar.

Tendulkar stood tall in his 75-ball knock that guided India in their chase of 274 against a Pakistan bowling line-up boasting Wasim Akram, Waqar and Akhtar.

He uppercut one of Akhtar’s express deliveries to a delightful six over third man - a shot that became iconic in Tendulkar’s career.

Akhtar later got Tendulkar’s wicket but the damage had been done and India won by six wickets.

Zaman special (June 18, 2017 - London)

Pakistan came in as underdogs in the Champions Trophy final, but stunned India by 180 runs, riding on a sparkling century by Fakhar Zaman.

Zaman’s 114 off 106 balls and a 128-run opening stand with Azhar Ali guided Pakistan to a mammoth 338 for four and deflated Virat Kohli’s India at The Oval.

The left-hander clobbered the Indian attack, including fast bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, hitting 12 fours and three sixes.

Pakistan’s bowlers then came out firing and dismissed India for just 158 in 30.3 overs despite Hardik Pandya’s 76. Fast bowler Hasan Ali took 3-19.

Champions Trophy Pakistan vs India ODI ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Champions Trophy 2025 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Champions Trophy

Comments

200 characters

Miandad’s six to Jadeja blitz: Six great India-Pakistan ODIs

Rs20bn Ramazan relief: payments to be made in cash

IMF lauds Pakistan’s commitment to governance, corruption assessment

Pakistan confirms 3rd polio case of 2025

Australia opt to bowl against England in ICC Champions Trophy Group B match

Minister for price stability, forestalling hoarding

Resolving issues facing retailers: PM orders formation of committee

EFF approved despite ‘dissenting voices’: IMF MD

Vocational training: 3-year job prospects plan presented to PM

Trump fires top-ranked US military officer as shake-ups spread

PM launches ‘CAMS’ initiative for speedy justice

Read more stories