Kibbutz confirms death of Israeli hostage Shiri Bibas

JERUSALEM: An Israeli kibbutz on Saturday confirmed the death of Gaza hostage Shiri Bibas, after the International Committee of the Red Cross said it had transferred more human remains to Israeli authorities without saying whose they were.

Hamas rejects Netanyahu ‘threats’ over hostage Shiri Bibas

“Kibbutz Nir Oz announces with deep pain and sorrow the murder of Shiri Bibas, of blessed memory, who was abducted from her home on October 7 and killed in captivity in Gaza,” her community said in a statement, adding “she will be laid to rest in the land of Israel alongside her two young sons”.