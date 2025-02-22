COAS briefed about British Army’s modernisation plan

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir was briefed on the modernisation plan of the British Army and Deep Recce Strike Brigade, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Friday.

COAS General Asim Munir is currently on an official visit to the United Kingdom.

The COAS had a field visit to Warminster and Larkhill Garrisons at the invitation of General Roland Walker, CGS UK Army.

“Niche technologies including AI and uncrewed systems were also showcased by the British Army during the visit,” it said.

The army chief received a ceremonial guard of honour during his visit to the UK on February 19.

General Syed Asim Munir was in the United Kingdom to participate in the 7th Regional Stabilization Conference at the esteemed Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, where he will deliver the keynote address on “The Emerging World Order and Pakistan’s Future Outlook.”

This annual conference was aimed at facilitating military dialogue between Pakistan and the UK, encouraging collaboration among policymakers from both civilian and military sectors, as well as representatives from influential think tanks.

This year’s conference holds particular significance in light of the rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape, providing an invaluable opportunity to exchange perspectives and explore pathways for enhanced bilateral cooperation.