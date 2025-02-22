AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
BOP 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
FCCL 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.97%)
FFL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
FLYNG 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.47%)
HUBC 130.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.47%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
KOSM 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.84%)
MLCF 46.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-5.19%)
OGDC 202.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.01%)
PACE 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
PAEL 41.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIAHCLA 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
PIBTL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.9%)
PPL 172.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.28%)
PRL 34.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
PTC 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
SEARL 96.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.3%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
SSGC 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
SYM 17.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
TELE 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
TPLP 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.38%)
TRG 63.35 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (2.74%)
WAVESAPP 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
YOUW 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.11%)
BR100 11,865 Decreased By -96.2 (-0.8%)
BR30 35,321 Decreased By -314 (-0.88%)
KSE100 112,801 Decreased By -938.2 (-0.82%)
KSE30 35,036 Decreased By -291.2 (-0.82%)
Feb 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-22

Repair of Italian helicopters: Govt agrees to insert new clause in BOA

Published 22 Feb, 2025 06:31am

ISLAMABAD: Italian Company M/s Leonardo, Helicopter Division (LHD) and Islamabad have agreed to insert new clause “no-ex-export to Russia” in the Basic Ordering Agreement (BOA) meant to repair/ maintenance of helicopters, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

Sharing the details, sources said that the Federal Cabinet was apprised on February 12, 2025 that the Cabinet Division maintained a fleet of helicopters through 6-Aviation Squadron with a mandate to undertake relief and rescue operations, as well as, VVIP missions.

The fleet includes six AW-139 helicopters procured from M/s Leonardo, Helicopter Division (LHD) Italy. It was further noted that in order to keep the helicopters airworthy, a Basic Ordering Agreement (BOA) between the Government of Pakistan (GoP), Cabinet Division (the Buyer) and M/s Leonardo, being the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) (the Seller) had been signed in the year 2011, which was extended from time to time and was valid up to June 14, 2025.

Diesel engines: Italian CG attends launch ceremony of advanced technological innovation

It was informed that M/s Leonardo, with a view to receiving payments without delay, had urged to revise the Basic Ordering Agreement by rewording/ eradicating certain clauses.

Accordingly, a mutually agreed amendment, ensuring benefits to both parties, was shared with M/s Leonardo. In accordance with the European Union’s policy, the OEM had requested the inclusion of a new clause 14.5; i.e., “no re-export to Russia” in the Agreement.

The Cabinet was further apprised that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was consulted for their comments on the matter before signing the new agreement, and that Ministry of Foreign Affairs had communicated it’s no objection to incorporate the clause from political point of view, as intimated in its letter of December 18, 2024.

Similarly, on the directions of the Prime Minister’s office, the International Dispute Unit (IDU), Office of the Attorney General for Pakistan, had also been consulted through the Ministry of Law and Justice, and the IDU had also conveyed its “no objection” for insertion of new clause in question.

It was informed that the Prime Minister had directed the Cabinet Division that approval of the Federal Cabinet be obtained by the Cabinet Division to incorporate the new clause 14.5 “no re-export to Russia” in the revised Basic Ordering Agreement as requested by M/s Leonardo Italy.

After brief discussion, the Federal Cabinet accorded approval to incorporate the new clause in the Basic Ordering Agreement as Amendment No.2.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Federal Government Federal Cabinet helicopters Repair of Italian helicopters Leonardo Helicopter Division Basic Ordering Agreement

Comments

200 characters

Repair of Italian helicopters: Govt agrees to insert new clause in BOA

Minister for price stability, forestalling hoarding

Resolving issues facing retailers: PM orders formation of committee

EFF approved despite ‘dissenting voices’: IMF MD

Vocational training: 3-year job prospects plan presented to PM

PM launches ‘CAMS’ initiative for speedy justice

ECP tells SC bench: Senators opposed e-voting due to security concerns

SBP issues Raast participation criteria

Bids invited for export of another 50,000 MTs of rice to Bangladesh

An unlisted firm can raise capital via ESOS: SECP

50 different types of Multimedia Projectors: Customs values on import revised

Read more stories