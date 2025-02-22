Bids invited for export of another 50,000 MTs of rice to Bangladesh

KARACHI: The state-run grain trader has invited bids for the export of 50,000 metric tons of non-Basmati parboiled rice to Bangladesh.

Following the successful 50,000 metric tons export deal of long-grain white rice with Bangladesh, the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has issued a new tender seeking quotations for the export of an additional 50,000 metric tons of rice

According to a tender issued by the TCP, bids have been invited separate sealed bids from companies dealing in export of Rice, for purchase of 50,000 metric tons +/-5% more or less of Non-Basmati Parboiled Rice (5 percent Broken) till 1130 hours on February 27, 2025.

All set to export 50,000 MTs of rice to Bangladesh

Bidder have been asked to submit bids for GIF Liner Out 60 percent at Chattogram Port, Bangladesh and 40 percent at Mongla Port, Bangladesh Basis through Karachi Port for export to Bangladesh in the shape of break bulk cargo packed in 50 kg polypropylene (PP) woven bags as per specifications provided in the tender’s document.

Interested parties can bid for a minimum quantity of 25,000 metric ton or multiples thereof with a maximum quantity of 50,000 metric tons for Non-Basmati Parboiled Rice (5 percent Broken).

In December 2024, Bangladesh Trading Corporation (BTC) expressed interest in importing rice from Pakistan on a G2G basis to meet its domestic demand. In response, the TCP issued an international tender, inviting two bids for the supply of 50,000 metric tons of Long Grain White Rice (IRRI-6) and 50,000 metric tons Non-Basmati Parboiled Rice.

The tender, opened on Jan 6, 2025, attracted participation from 11 exporters and traders, who submitted bids ranging from $498.40 to $523.50 per metric ton for the export of 50,000 metric tons of Long Grain White Rice.

However, Pakistani bidders did not submit any offers for 50,000 metric tons Non-Basmati Parboiled Rice. Therefore, on the request of Bangladesh, TCP has issued a fresh tender to get offers for the export of rice to Bangladesh.

Export of some 50,000 tons of Long Grain White Rice (IRRI-6) to Bangladesh is in process and shipment is likely to be dispatched in a week. As per tender, the interested parties who have previously not fulfilled their contractual obligations with TCP shall not be eligible to participate in the bids, unless they clear their dues along with penalties or fulfill their contractual obligations in services and commodities with TCP, as the case may be, before tender opening date.

Furthermore, those firms who have been blacklisted or against whom black listing procedures have been initiated by TCP shall not be eligible to participate in the tender.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025