PM launches ‘CAMS’ initiative for speedy justice

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to enhance the clarity and efficiency of the legal process for litigants, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday unveiled the Case Assignments and Management System (CAMS) – a transformative initiative designed to provide transparent, efficient, and speedy justice to litigants.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, the prime minister highlighted the long-standing demand from applicants and litigants for a justice system that is both transparent and prompt, a need that CAMS is poised to fulfill.

He said initiative such as CAMS was long-awaited, as litigants and applicants from across the country have been seeking transparent and speedy justice, and it will significantly address their concerns and provide justice in a reasonable timeframe.

He expressed his gratitude to the Country Representative of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes (UNODC) Troels Vester and Canadian High Commission to Pakistan Leslie Scanlon for their generous support for the project.

Sharif noted that a previous track and trace system in the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) failed to yield the desired result and failed.

However, he emphasized that his direct involvement has led to the implementation of a robust and efficient system that is now benefiting the citizens.

“The FBR is currently conducting a trial of faceless interactions at Karachi port. Once it is fully up and running, it will be expanded to other seaports, dry ports, and other cities across the country,” he added.

He lamented that trillions of rupees had been trapped for decades due to rampant corruption and outdated technology.

“I’ve been monitoring this situation,” he said, mentioning a recent meeting with the Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi, where he urged the top judge to expedite merit-based decisions on numerous cases involving these funds stuck in tribunals, higher courts, as well as the top court of the country.

Sharif stated that Pakistan was meant to lead many countries due to its tremendous resources but lamented the lack of determination to act, saying, “If we had harnessed these assets sooner, Pakistan could have been transformed long ago.”

He vowed to recover every single penny due for the betterment of the country, noting that the Sindh High Court has adjudicated a huge sum of Rs24 billion through a new mechanism, which will now be deposited in the national kitty.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar said an impressive 98.5% of the federal government’s official work is now carried out through technology, utilizing the e-business portal.

He continued that the prime minister has always expressed concerns over delays in the judicial system, but with federal laws now available on a mobile app, amendments can be updated quickly, noting, “We’ve reduced our response time for amendments to just 48 hours”.

Vester emphasized that UNODC was committed to enhancing the justice system of Pakistan, adding that their goal is to make it quicker, more efficient, and equitable for everyone by implementing robust oversight mechanisms.

Scanlon emphasized that CAMS illustrates the government’s commitment to embrace automation, advancing digitalization, and enhancing transparency, adding that it underscored the government’s pledge to environmental sustainability by minimizing paper waste.

