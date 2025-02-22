AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
50 different types of Multimedia Projectors: Customs values on import revised

Sohail Sarfraz Published February 22, 2025 Updated February 22, 2025 08:37am

ISLAMABAD: Directorate General of Customs Valuation Karachi has revised customs values on the import of 50 different types of Multimedia Projectors including Pocket Projectors from USA/Europe to increase its imports from legal channels.

According to a ruling number 1971 of 2025 issued by the directorate here on Friday, the directorate has issued new customs values on the import of 40 types of Multimedia Projectors and 10 types of Pocket Projectors.

Background of the issue revealed that in pursuance of analysis of import data, current market trends, the difference in market prices and customs values, an exercise for the re-determination of customs values of subject goods was initiated under section 25 and 25A of the Customs Act, 1969.

Customs reduces values of imported power tools

The importers contended that the Valuation ruling of Multimedia Projectors needs to be revised because impugned VR is more than eight years old and with the innovation in technology, customs values of multimedia projectors have reduced drastically in past years.

Due to significantly higher customs values of multimedia projectors in impugned VR, mis-declaration of subject goods is common. If customs values of subject goods are made fair, import of subject goods will increase from legal channel, therefore, government revenue will increase significantly.

The various wholesale and retail markets were visited and the actual prices of subject goods were acquired and by adjusting the amounts of profits, the C&F value was determined under section 25(7) of the Customs Act, 1969, the ruling added. This new Valuation Ruling superseded Valuation Ruling No 942/2016 dated 03. 10.2016.

