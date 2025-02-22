AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
BOP 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
FCCL 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.97%)
FFL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
FLYNG 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.47%)
HUBC 130.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.47%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
KOSM 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.84%)
MLCF 46.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-5.19%)
OGDC 202.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.01%)
PACE 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
PAEL 41.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIAHCLA 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
PIBTL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.9%)
PPL 172.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.28%)
PRL 34.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
PTC 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
SEARL 96.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.3%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
SSGC 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
SYM 17.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
TELE 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
TPLP 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.38%)
TRG 63.35 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (2.74%)
WAVESAPP 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
YOUW 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.11%)
BR100 11,865 Decreased By -96.2 (-0.8%)
BR30 35,321 Decreased By -314 (-0.88%)
KSE100 112,801 Decreased By -938.2 (-0.82%)
KSE30 35,036 Decreased By -291.2 (-0.82%)
Feb 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-22

World Bank delegation attends presentation on SPHF programme

Recorder Report Published 22 Feb, 2025 06:31am

KARACHI: The Executive Directors of the World Bank visited Pakistan for the first time in two decades and attended a presentation on the Sindh People’s Housing for Flood-Affected (SPHF) programme in CM House on Friday, under which 900,000 housing units are under construction.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon, Minister of Planning and Development Nasir Shah, and the Chief Secretary welcomed the delegation and provided a comprehensive briefing on the housing project to accommodate flood-affected individuals.

Sharjeel Memon credited Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party, and Murad Ali Shah, the Chief Minister of Sindh, for their leadership in disaster response, which included emergency relief and long-term rehabilitation efforts. He reported that over 900,000 houses are currently under construction in Sindh, making this the largest housing initiative in the world.

Khalid Mehmood Shaikh, the CEO of SPHF, highlighted the project’s significant impact in providing sustainable housing solutions for flood victims.

The Chief Secretary of Sindh emphasised the importance of World Bank funding for the WASH project as part of the SPHF program, utilising their IDA grant. The World Bank delegation praised the initiative, acknowledging it as a model worthy of global recognition.

The Chief Secretary expressed gratitude for the Bank’s ongoing support, highlighting its crucial role in the success of SPHF.

One of the Executive Directors from the World Bank praised the initiative’s transparency and impact, stating, “The Sindh Housing Project made us proud when it was recently showcased in the (World Bank) meeting in Nepal. The transparency demonstrated by the project is highly commendable.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister Jam Khan Shoro, Haji Ali Hassan Zardari, and concerned provincial secretaries. The 25-member delegation was led by Executive Directors (EDs) from various countries, including Beatrice Maser (Switzerland), Robert Nicholl (Australia), Terea Solbes (Spain), Zainab Ahmaed (Nigeria), Abdelhak Bedjaoui (Algeria), Lonkhulueko Magagula (Eswatini), Marlene Nzengou (Central African Republic), Tauqir Shah (Pakistan), and Paul Bonmartin (France).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

World Bank Sharjeel Inam Memon SPHF Khalid Mehmood Shaikh

Comments

200 characters

World Bank delegation attends presentation on SPHF programme

Minister for price stability, forestalling hoarding

Resolving issues facing retailers: PM orders formation of committee

EFF approved despite ‘dissenting voices’: IMF MD

Vocational training: 3-year job prospects plan presented to PM

PM launches ‘CAMS’ initiative for speedy justice

ECP tells SC bench: Senators opposed e-voting due to security concerns

SBP issues Raast participation criteria

Bids invited for export of another 50,000 MTs of rice to Bangladesh

An unlisted firm can raise capital via ESOS: SECP

50 different types of Multimedia Projectors: Customs values on import revised

Read more stories