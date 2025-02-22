AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
UNICEF, CPB join hands for welfare of children

Recorder Report Published 22 Feb, 2025 06:31am

LAHORE: Chairperson of the Child Protection Bureau and Member of the Punjab Provincial Assembly, Sarah Ahmad, met with UNICEF representative in Pakistan, Abdullah Fadil. The meeting included a detailed discussion on the protection, rights, and welfare of children.

Chairperson Sarah Ahmad briefed the UNICEF representative on the performance and ongoing projects of the Child Protection Bureau. She also provided insights into various initiatives being carried out with the cooperation of UNICEF Pakistan.

During the visit, Abdullah Fadil was given a tour of different sections of the Bureau, where he was informed about the measures taken for the care and well-being of children. The UNICEF representative visited the Bureau’s hostel, Child Protection School, computer lab, and sports complex, appreciating the facilities provided.

On this occasion, Chairperson Sarah Ahmad stated that the Child Protection Bureau and UNICEF Pakistan are working together on various projects to ensure the welfare of children. She further highlighted that, with UNICEF Pakistan’s support, a Child Protection Policy has been developed, and work is ongoing on the Child Protection Case Management System and prevention, among other initiatives.

Both parties agreed to continue their collaboration in the future to take more effective steps for protection and welfare of children.

During his visit, UNICEF representative Abdullah Fadil met with the children residing at the Bureau and participated in a cake-cutting ceremony with them. He praised the efforts of Chairperson Sarah Ahmad for child welfare and assured UNICEF Pakistan’s continued support for these initiatives.

Program Lead Child Protection UNICEF Zahida Manzoor and Chief Field Office UNICEF Sabahat Ambreen also accompanied Abdullah Fadil during the visit.

