Public rally at Minar-i-Pakistan: PTI moves LHC seeking permission

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Friday approached the Lahore High Court seeking permission to hold a public gathering at Minar-i-Pakistan on March 22.

The hearing of the petition has been fixed before the court as an objection case for February 24.

PTI-Punjab senior vice president Akmal Khan Bari through his counsel contended that PTI intends to hold the event on March 22 in accordance with the law and the Constitution.

He said a formal application has been submitted but the Deputy Commissioner (DC) is yet to make a decision.

He asked the court to direct the respondent DC to allow petitioner’s application so that the PTI can hold a public meeting Minar-i-Pakistan on March 22.

