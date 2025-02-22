AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
2025-02-22

Prevention of human trafficking, bonded labour emphasized

Recorder Report Published 22 Feb, 2025 06:31am

HYDERABAD: A joint meeting of the District Anti-Human Trafficking and Anti-Bonded Labour Monitoring & Implementation Committee Hyderabad / Vigilance Committee Hyderabad was held on Friday at Shehbaz Hall under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner-II, Saba, on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad.

During the meeting, consultations were held with all stakeholders regarding their progress and strategies.

Addressing the meeting, Additional Deputy Commissioner-II issued directives to ensure the prevention and identification of human trafficking and bonded labour. She instructed that registered brick kilns should be visited, and if any cases of human trafficking or bonded labour are found, they should be documented and reported to the Labour, Social Welfare, and Women Development Departments for further action. Additionally, any unregistered brick kilns must be immediately brought under official registration. To raise public awareness, campaigns and awareness sessions should be organized to educate citizens about human trafficking, begging, and bonded labour.

Additional Deputy Commissioner-II directed that the Police Department and relevant Assistant Commissioners’ offices facilitate visiting teams and take strict action against those involved in child labour.

The meeting was attended by officials from the Police Department, Women Development Department, Labour Department, Social Welfare Department, EOBI, and other concerned stakeholders.

EOBI Human trafficking Women Development Department

