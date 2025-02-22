P@SHA delegation meets TDAP Chief Executive

LAHORE: A delegation from the Pakistan Software Houses Association for IT & ITES (P@SHA), led by Chairman Sajjad Mustafa Syed, along with Abdul Wahab, Chairman Industrial Collaboration P@SHA, and Haris Naseer, COO InfoTech Group, met with the Chief Executive of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) at TDAP Lahore. Ms Rafia Syed, Director General TDAP Punjab/Services Division, was also present at the meeting.

The discussion focused on key challenges faced by Pakistan’s IT sector, upcoming international exhibitions, and trade delegations. Both sides emphasized the need for a structured and collaborative approach to supporting IT exports, addressing SME challenges, and optimizing participation in TDAP’s 2025 trade calendar.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to jointly develop initiatives that enhance global market access for Pakistan’s IT firms, ensuring better representation and facilitation for small and medium-sized enterprises in the sector.

