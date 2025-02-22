AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
Moderate trading on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 22 Feb, 2025 06:31am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Friday remained steady and the trading volume remained moderate.

Cotton analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the cotton prices in Sindh currently range between Rs 16,700 and Rs 17,800 per maund, while rates in Punjab hover between Rs 17,000 and Rs 17,800 per maund.

Around, 400 bales of Sadiqabad were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund and 200 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund.

Despite the volatility, the Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,500 per maund. Meanwhile, polyester fiber prices were reported at Rs 351 per kilogram.

Cotton cotton market Naseem Usman Cotton prices in Sindh

