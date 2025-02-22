Recovering of hijacked garments container: KCCI, seven major industrial zones praise minister for prompt action

KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) and seven major industrial zones — Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI), SITE, FBATI, NKATI, BKATI, LATI, and SITE Super Highway — have expressed their gratitude to Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hasan Lanjar for his prompt action in recovering a hijacked garments container.

The successful police operation prevented losses worth millions for the industry.

KATI President Junaid Naqi commended the swift response, stating that Karachi’s industrialists are already facing significant challenges, and incidents like these could further erode investor confidence.

He highlighted that armed criminals had hijacked the container at gunpoint, causing panic among business owners.

Leaders also appreciated KATI Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya for immediately contacting the Home Minister of Sindh upon receiving news of the hijacking, emphasising the potential threats to the industrial sector. Responding to his concerns, Minister Lanjar instructed the police to take immediate action. Under the supervision of DIG East Usman Ghani, law enforcement agencies launched an investigation and successfully recovered the stolen goods in a short span of time.

Junaid Naqi praised the police’s efficiency, stating that consistent efforts against such crimes would help restore business confidence in Karachi.

He also stressed the need for improved security in industrial zones to ensure a safe and stable environment for businesses.

Leaders of all major trade associations issued a joint statement emphasising that Karachi’s economic stability depends on maintaining law and order. They congratulated Home Minister Zia Lanjar and DIG East Usman Ghani for their swift and decisive action, which not only recovered the stolen container but also reinforced public trust in law enforcement agencies.

KATI President Junaid Naqi expressed hope that the Sindh government and police would continue taking prompt measures to safeguard industrialists, ensuring investor confidence and uninterrupted industrial growth in the city.

