AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
BOP 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
FCCL 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.97%)
FFL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
FLYNG 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.47%)
HUBC 130.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.47%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
KOSM 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.84%)
MLCF 46.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-5.19%)
OGDC 202.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.01%)
PACE 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
PAEL 41.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIAHCLA 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
PIBTL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.9%)
PPL 172.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.28%)
PRL 34.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
PTC 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
SEARL 96.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.3%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
SSGC 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
SYM 17.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
TELE 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
TPLP 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.38%)
TRG 63.35 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (2.74%)
WAVESAPP 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
YOUW 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.11%)
BR100 11,865 Decreased By -96.2 (-0.8%)
BR30 35,321 Decreased By -314 (-0.88%)
KSE100 112,801 Decreased By -938.2 (-0.82%)
KSE30 35,036 Decreased By -291.2 (-0.82%)
Feb 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-22

Recovering of hijacked garments container: KCCI, seven major industrial zones praise minister for prompt action

Recorder Report Published February 22, 2025 Updated February 22, 2025 08:18am

KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) and seven major industrial zones — Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI), SITE, FBATI, NKATI, BKATI, LATI, and SITE Super Highway — have expressed their gratitude to Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hasan Lanjar for his prompt action in recovering a hijacked garments container.

The successful police operation prevented losses worth millions for the industry.

KATI President Junaid Naqi commended the swift response, stating that Karachi’s industrialists are already facing significant challenges, and incidents like these could further erode investor confidence.

He highlighted that armed criminals had hijacked the container at gunpoint, causing panic among business owners.

Leaders also appreciated KATI Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya for immediately contacting the Home Minister of Sindh upon receiving news of the hijacking, emphasising the potential threats to the industrial sector. Responding to his concerns, Minister Lanjar instructed the police to take immediate action. Under the supervision of DIG East Usman Ghani, law enforcement agencies launched an investigation and successfully recovered the stolen goods in a short span of time.

Junaid Naqi praised the police’s efficiency, stating that consistent efforts against such crimes would help restore business confidence in Karachi.

He also stressed the need for improved security in industrial zones to ensure a safe and stable environment for businesses.

Leaders of all major trade associations issued a joint statement emphasising that Karachi’s economic stability depends on maintaining law and order. They congratulated Home Minister Zia Lanjar and DIG East Usman Ghani for their swift and decisive action, which not only recovered the stolen container but also reinforced public trust in law enforcement agencies.

KATI President Junaid Naqi expressed hope that the Sindh government and police would continue taking prompt measures to safeguard industrialists, ensuring investor confidence and uninterrupted industrial growth in the city.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

KCCI business community KATI Junaid Naqi Zia ul Hasan Lanjar

Comments

200 characters

Recovering of hijacked garments container: KCCI, seven major industrial zones praise minister for prompt action

Minister for price stability, forestalling hoarding

Resolving issues facing retailers: PM orders formation of committee

EFF approved despite ‘dissenting voices’: IMF MD

Vocational training: 3-year job prospects plan presented to PM

PM launches ‘CAMS’ initiative for speedy justice

ECP tells SC bench: Senators opposed e-voting due to security concerns

SBP issues Raast participation criteria

Bids invited for export of another 50,000 MTs of rice to Bangladesh

An unlisted firm can raise capital via ESOS: SECP

50 different types of Multimedia Projectors: Customs values on import revised

Read more stories