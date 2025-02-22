AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
JI holds demos against rising traffic accidents

Recorder Report Published 22 Feb, 2025 06:31am

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi staged citywide protests on Friday against the rising number of deaths caused by heavy traffic. Citizens from various backgrounds joined the demonstrations, chanting slogans against the government for its inaction.

Addressing a protest demo in Liaquatabad, JI Karachi Chief Monem Zafar criticised the government for failing to curb fatal traffic accidents. “Last year 775 people lost their lives, and 8,000 were injured in road accidents. In the first 50 days of this year alone, 115 have died, and over 1,500 have been injured,” he stated.

He accused the government of ignoring the crisis, saying it prioritises statements and meetings over real action. He dismissed the Sindh Chief Minister’s claim that traffic accidents were merely an “administrative issue,” insisting that corruption and negligence were to blame for these accidents.

He demanded that heavy vehicles be diverted to the Northern Bypass instead of passing through congested neighbourhoods. He also called for urgent improvements to Karachi’s transport system, including reviving the Karachi circular railway (KCR).

Criticizing the lack of public transport, the JI leader noted that 60 percent of commuters rely on motorcycles and are often targeted for bribes by traffic police. “This exploitation is unacceptable,” he said, vowing continued protests until authorities take concrete steps to improve road safety.

