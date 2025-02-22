IESSI approves amendments to social security issues

ISLAMABAD: The Governing Body of the ICT Employees Social Security Institution (IESSI) has approved significant amendments to the Social Security Act, the establishment of a Staff Welfare Fund, and a new Hajj policy for workers.

During its 17th meeting, chaired by Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, focused on enhancing employee benefits, including death and marriage grants and support for disabled dependents.

Additionally, the body decided that workers with over seven years of service will be eligible to apply for Hajj under the new policy.

The meeting also approved the inclusion of top medical facilities such as PAF, Fauji Foundation, Nescom, KRL, and Punjab Security Hospital on the treatment panel for employees and their families.

Furthermore, Randhawa directed Member Finance to review hospital contract rates and discounts.

Other key decisions included the hiring of transaction advisors for joint ventures and the approval of staff recruitment for the newly-constructed Social Security Medical Centre in Humak Model Town.

