AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
BOP 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
FCCL 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.97%)
FFL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
FLYNG 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.47%)
HUBC 130.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.47%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
KOSM 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.84%)
MLCF 46.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-5.19%)
OGDC 202.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.01%)
PACE 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
PAEL 41.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIAHCLA 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
PIBTL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.9%)
PPL 172.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.28%)
PRL 34.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
PTC 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
SEARL 96.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.3%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
SSGC 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
SYM 17.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
TELE 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
TPLP 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.38%)
TRG 63.35 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (2.74%)
WAVESAPP 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
YOUW 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.11%)
BR100 11,865 Decreased By -96.2 (-0.8%)
BR30 35,321 Decreased By -314 (-0.88%)
KSE100 112,801 Decreased By -938.2 (-0.82%)
KSE30 35,036 Decreased By -291.2 (-0.82%)
Feb 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-22

IESSI approves amendments to social security issues

Nuzhat Nazar Published 22 Feb, 2025 06:31am

ISLAMABAD: The Governing Body of the ICT Employees Social Security Institution (IESSI) has approved significant amendments to the Social Security Act, the establishment of a Staff Welfare Fund, and a new Hajj policy for workers.

During its 17th meeting, chaired by Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, focused on enhancing employee benefits, including death and marriage grants and support for disabled dependents.

Additionally, the body decided that workers with over seven years of service will be eligible to apply for Hajj under the new policy.

The meeting also approved the inclusion of top medical facilities such as PAF, Fauji Foundation, Nescom, KRL, and Punjab Security Hospital on the treatment panel for employees and their families.

Furthermore, Randhawa directed Member Finance to review hospital contract rates and discounts.

Other key decisions included the hiring of transaction advisors for joint ventures and the approval of staff recruitment for the newly-constructed Social Security Medical Centre in Humak Model Town.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Hajj policy IESSI Staff Welfare Fund

Comments

200 characters

IESSI approves amendments to social security issues

Minister for price stability, forestalling hoarding

Resolving issues facing retailers: PM orders formation of committee

EFF approved despite ‘dissenting voices’: IMF MD

Vocational training: 3-year job prospects plan presented to PM

PM launches ‘CAMS’ initiative for speedy justice

ECP tells SC bench: Senators opposed e-voting due to security concerns

SBP issues Raast participation criteria

Bids invited for export of another 50,000 MTs of rice to Bangladesh

An unlisted firm can raise capital via ESOS: SECP

50 different types of Multimedia Projectors: Customs values on import revised

Read more stories