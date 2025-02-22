Governor meets Turkish, British diplomats

LAHORE: Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Irfan Neziroglu and Head of the British High Commission in Lahore, Ben Warrington called on separately Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan Friday at the Governor House.

The Turkish Ambassador thanked President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the warm welcome extended to President Tayyip Erdogan. Turkish Consul General in Lahore Durmus Bashtu was also present.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that the recent successful visit of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to Pakistan is a timeless example of friendship. He said that the two countries have stood by each other in every difficult time.

The governor said that they want to benefit from Turkey’s agricultural technology. He said that cooperation in various fields including agriculture, defense and trade will open new avenues of relations between the two countries. He said that the entire Islamic world needs to stand together to stop the oppression of our Muslim sisters, brothers and children in Gaza.

Turkish Ambassador Irfan Neziroglu said that Pakistan and Turkiye have strong religious and cultural relations. He reiterated the commitment to promote bilateral cooperation between the two countries in tourism, engineering, education, sports and trade.

In a meeting with the British High Commission Head in Lahore, Ben Warrington, matters about promoting relations in the fields of education, health and trade were discussed. Senior Political Advisor Owais Shah was also present during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that Pakistan’s textiles, sports products and surgical instruments are of high quality. He said that Pakistan’s economy is improving and industry will be in a much better position in the next few years.

The governor Punjab said that as Chancellor, he has given instructions to start degree programs related to climate change in universities. He said that special attention needs to be paid to health and education facilities in the southern, Potohari and remote areas of Punjab. The Governor Punjab further said that overseas Pakistanis living in the UK have proven their capabilities in every field.

Head of British High Commission in Lahore, Ben Warrington said that Britain values its relations with Pakistan very much. He said that he is committed to enhancing bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and the UK in the fields of trade, technology, research, climate change and agriculture.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025