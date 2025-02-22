AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
BOP 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
FCCL 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.97%)
FFL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
FLYNG 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.47%)
HUBC 130.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.47%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
KOSM 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.84%)
MLCF 46.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-5.19%)
OGDC 202.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.01%)
PACE 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
PAEL 41.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIAHCLA 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
PIBTL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.9%)
PPL 172.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.28%)
PRL 34.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
PTC 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
SEARL 96.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.3%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
SSGC 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
SYM 17.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
TELE 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
TPLP 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.38%)
TRG 63.35 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (2.74%)
WAVESAPP 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
YOUW 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.11%)
BR100 11,865 Decreased By -96.2 (-0.8%)
BR30 35,321 Decreased By -314 (-0.88%)
KSE100 112,801 Decreased By -938.2 (-0.82%)
KSE30 35,036 Decreased By -291.2 (-0.82%)
Feb 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-22

Governor meets Turkish, British diplomats

Recorder Report Published 22 Feb, 2025 06:31am

LAHORE: Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Irfan Neziroglu and Head of the British High Commission in Lahore, Ben Warrington called on separately Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan Friday at the Governor House.

The Turkish Ambassador thanked President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the warm welcome extended to President Tayyip Erdogan. Turkish Consul General in Lahore Durmus Bashtu was also present.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that the recent successful visit of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to Pakistan is a timeless example of friendship. He said that the two countries have stood by each other in every difficult time.

The governor said that they want to benefit from Turkey’s agricultural technology. He said that cooperation in various fields including agriculture, defense and trade will open new avenues of relations between the two countries. He said that the entire Islamic world needs to stand together to stop the oppression of our Muslim sisters, brothers and children in Gaza.

Turkish Ambassador Irfan Neziroglu said that Pakistan and Turkiye have strong religious and cultural relations. He reiterated the commitment to promote bilateral cooperation between the two countries in tourism, engineering, education, sports and trade.

In a meeting with the British High Commission Head in Lahore, Ben Warrington, matters about promoting relations in the fields of education, health and trade were discussed. Senior Political Advisor Owais Shah was also present during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that Pakistan’s textiles, sports products and surgical instruments are of high quality. He said that Pakistan’s economy is improving and industry will be in a much better position in the next few years.

The governor Punjab said that as Chancellor, he has given instructions to start degree programs related to climate change in universities. He said that special attention needs to be paid to health and education facilities in the southern, Potohari and remote areas of Punjab. The Governor Punjab further said that overseas Pakistanis living in the UK have proven their capabilities in every field.

Head of British High Commission in Lahore, Ben Warrington said that Britain values its relations with Pakistan very much. He said that he is committed to enhancing bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and the UK in the fields of trade, technology, research, climate change and agriculture.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Governor Punjab Turkish Ambassador Sardar Saleem Haider Khan Irfan Neziroglu British diplomats Ben Warrington

Comments

200 characters

Governor meets Turkish, British diplomats

Minister for price stability, forestalling hoarding

Resolving issues facing retailers: PM orders formation of committee

EFF approved despite ‘dissenting voices’: IMF MD

Vocational training: 3-year job prospects plan presented to PM

PM launches ‘CAMS’ initiative for speedy justice

ECP tells SC bench: Senators opposed e-voting due to security concerns

SBP issues Raast participation criteria

Bids invited for export of another 50,000 MTs of rice to Bangladesh

An unlisted firm can raise capital via ESOS: SECP

50 different types of Multimedia Projectors: Customs values on import revised

Read more stories