CCLO reviews law & order situation for Ramadan, ICC Champions Trophy

LAHORE: Provincial Health Minister and Chairman Cabinet Committee on Law and Order (CCLO) Khawaja Salman Rafique said that the credit for organizing the international cricket series and horse and cattle show for the people of Punjab goes to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

He said this while addressing the 23rd meeting of CCLO held at the Home Department.

Secretary Punjab Department Home Noorul Amin Mengal gave a briefing on the current law and order situation across the province. The Cabinet body reviewed the overall law and order situation, security arrangements for Ramadan and the ICC Champions Trophy. It directed to ensure strict security arrangements during Ramadan.

The Cabinet Committee also directed to ensure foolproof arrangements as per the joint security audit report of Gaddafi Stadium Lahore and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

During the meeting, a detailed review of the latest law and order situation across the province was taken. It has been directed to make extraordinary security arrangements during the holy month of Ramadan.

The peaceful holding of the international cricket series will highlight Pakistan’s better image at the global level. “We are making every effort to ensure that the people enjoy the cricket series in a peaceful environment,” Salman said, adding: “The protection of people’s lives and property is the top priority of the state. The Punjab Home Department has been directed to be in full coordination with all the relevant departments in this regard.”

Additional IG Punjab Chaudhry Sultan, Additional IG CTD and Special Branch, Special Secretary Home Fazlur Rehman, Commissioner Lahore and officers from relevant institutions attended the meeting.

