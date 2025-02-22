No restrictions on meetings with PTI founder: Azma

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has clarified that the provincial government has not imposed any restrictions on meetings with the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

She emphasized that the PTI founder’s family, legal team, and party leaders continue to meet him routinely.

Reacting to a statement by Barrister Saif, Azma Bokhari remarked, “They treat the jail like an amusement park. They expect no regulations, wanting unrestricted access for anyone at any time.”

She criticized PTI’s tactics, stating, “When ‘Tahreek-e-Fasaad’ runs out of strategies, it resorts to playing the ‘victim card.’ Writing letters has not—and will not—secure them any deals. On one hand, PTI writes letters, and on the other, it launches propaganda campaigns.”

