Punjab CM orders launch of ‘Magnificent Punjab’ tourist project

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to launch a mega tourist project, “Magnificent Punjab,” to make Punjab a regional and international centre of history, civilization and tourism.

She also directed them to take a historic step to transform 170 historical sites of Punjab, into world-class tourist centres. Mapping of these sites including 101 Gurdwaras and 53 churches has already been completed.

The CM directed to form Punjab Tourism and Heritage Authority, summary for which has been sent to the cabinet for formal approval. All institutions related to history, heritage and tourism will be under the authority.

She has also directed the relevant authorities to implement for the first time ‘Punjab Tourism and Heritage Authority Act 2024’ to ensure success of the project. Punjab’s first comprehensive tourism policy has also been prepared.

The CM has included in the annual development plan, a plan to restore Punjab’s historical sites in three phases, and has directed the relevant authorities to start the tendering process in July. The first phase will be completed in June, whereas the restoration of other historical sites will be completed in the second and third phases.

The immediate preparation of PC-I of 16 tourism projects including Bansara Gali, Tourist Village and parks has been directed.

The Chief Minister has announced to make the historical city of Taxila an international “tourist city”, and to make Chhanga Manga a modern entertainment centre on the model of Switzerland. She also directed to upgrade Taxila Museum by building display centres using modern technology, besides building places of worship for the convenience of Buddhist followers, and a new gallery named Siddhartha. She also directed to restore 46 inactive Gurdwaras for the attraction of Sikh community.

The CM said, “A comprehensive system to protect religious and historical sites of the minority community has been prepared.” She added, “The construction of best roads, complete upgradation of infrastructure and the provision of world-class modern facilities will be ensured for the promotion of tourism.” She highlighted, “Rs 400 million has been released for ‘Dilkush Lahore’ project, under which the history of Mall Road will be preserved.”

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “For the first time, the entire Punjab has been divided into nine parts based on historical and tourist places.” She added, “The division under the name of ‘Tourist Trails’ will include Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji, Cultural District Mall Road Lahore, Walled City Lahore, Gujranwala, Aimanabad and historical places of Sikhism in Lahore, Mughal era monuments on GT Road, Salt Range, Bhati Gate and Taxila Gate.

Madam Chief Minister said, “A safari train will run on ‘Tourist Trails’, transport facilities will be provided, and tourists coming with the help of private sector will get special discounts.”

She added, “The survey for the upgradation of 17th century historic Hirn Minar has been completed. She also decided to expand the Blue Dome.”

She underscored, “Rs 240 million have been approved to transform 131-year-old Lahore Museum into a modern museum. With the support of Unesco, a thousand years of history of Punjab will be preserved, Punjab’s culture, history and traditions will be promoted.”

She added, “Tourists will be able to hear and see Punjab’s history and civilization, folk tales, music, heroes, art and culture, Sufism, their words and other information in the form of stories through digital technology.”

She underscored, “Funds have been released on the completion of tender for the restoration of the historical Qasim Bagh Fort. She also directed to construct a footpath for visitors in Uch Sharif.”

The Chief Minister said, “A digital app has also been developed for the convenience of tourists, all information, guidance and services related to outing and tourism will be available on mobile phones. Punjab will be made a better tourism destination through this program to restore tourism in Punjab.”

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “The whole world will be made guest of Punjab, the cultural colours of the land of five rivers will be shown. Punjab has been home to many religions, eras and cultures. The preservation of our history, culture and heritage is a trust of future generations. Punjab, known as the home of grains in the subcontinent, is also a cradle of spiritual solace for followers of other religions.”

She said, “Promoting tourism will help in economic development, and the global image of Punjab and Pakistan will shine with new glory in the world. Nations that forget their history, civilization, culture, heroes and traditions disappear. We are bringing the historical heritage and culture of Punjab to the world.”

The Chief Minister said, “I congratulate every individual and institution of the team participating in this effort, including Senior Minister Punjab Marriyum Aurangzeb. I am fully confident that you will complete these projects with even greater speed, passion and ability than the hard work, dedication, passion and speed with which this mega plan was formulated.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025