Govt employees’ protest against pension reforms continues

ISLAMABAD: The government employees from various departments on Friday continued their protest for the second consecutive day against the pension reforms as their negotiation with the government yielded no result.

Hundreds of government employees gathered at Secretariat Chowk under the banner of All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGEGA) on Thursday last to press the government for fulfilment of their demands. Protesters marched towards Parliament House and chanted slogans in favour of their demands.

A heavy contingent of city police and Frontier Constabulary (FC) was deployed at the Constitution Avenue to avert any untoward situation. Police hold negotiations with the protesters to convince them not to move towards Parliament House but failed to convince them they moved towards the Parliament House.

AGEGA Chief Coordinator Rehman Ali Bajwa, while speaking on the occasion, said that we would not end the protest till the fulfillment of their demands.

Till the filing of this report, government employees continued protest in front of the parliament house.

The government employees called for an end to what they described as discriminatory policies, including the abolition of dual pensions and changes to the pension calculation formula. Protesters also demanded a 10 per cent increase in disability allowance.

