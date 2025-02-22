Hajj Moavineen: Body says concerned at selection process

ISLAMABAD: The Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony expressed their deep concern regarding the selection process of Moavineen (Assistants) and discussed its drawbacks in detail.

Chairman of the committee Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar directed the ministry to submit the NTS exam paper, the list of selected Moavineen, and details of the selection process in other Muslim-majority countries at the next committee meeting.

The members of the committee including Shagufta Jumani, Sardar Muhammad Yusuf, Imran Shah, Seema Mohiuddin and others have expressed their deep concern regarding the selection process of Moavineen through NTS and discussed its drawbacks in detail. They urged the ministry to closely review the current process and eliminate unnecessary obstacles for Moavineen who wish to serve pilgrims with religious spirit.

The members emphasised the need for the ministry to adopt more practical selection process from the next year instead of relying on NTS, which imposes a high-test fee and other expenses. The committee recommended that the ministry arrange proper training courses for the selected candidates in accordance with Hajj Ta’leemaat.

Briefing the committee, Additional Secretary In-Charge of Religious Affairs Ministry, Dr Atta-ur-Rehman, stated that lobbying for Moavineen positions has always been strong, which is why a transparent screening process was introduced through NTS. The selection tests were conducted through a public sector testing company, as per the Islamabad High Court (IHC)’s directive. The Law Ministry has officially declared NTS a government-approved testing service.

The Secretary also briefed the Committee on the establishment of a recycling plant for sacred papers which is being constructed in accordance with Shariah principles and modern scientific standards, is expected to be completed by June 2025. He informed the Committee that the plant is being set up at the Haji Camp in Islamabad, which is the ministry’s own property.

The Committee expressed immense interest in the recycling plant for sacred papers and directed the ministry to arrange a visit to the Haji Camp Islamabad, along with a detailed briefing on the plant, in the next meeting. The Chair emphasised the need for similar plants in provincial headquarters and recommended their eventual expansion to the city level.

The committee directed the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony to develop an alternative plan and explore options for Hajj pilgrims who wish to perform Hajj by road or by sea, and present its plan in the next meeting of the committee.

