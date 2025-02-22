28th SSUET Convocation: 854 students conferred upon degrees, medals

KARACHI Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) organized its 28th Convocation with traditional zeal. The convocation was attended by a large number of educationists, scholars, dignitaries including faculty and students.

More than 854 students were conferred degrees and gold, silver and bronze medals for securing first, second and third positions with distinction.

Addressing the convocation, Federal Minister for Information Technology, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said Sir Syed University has proven to be an oasis in the desert in terms of providing education to the youth of Karachi. “If Karachi, a city with a population of more than 35 million, runs, the country thrives. This country was supposed to be a model for the Millat e Islamia, but it is yet an enigma who turned it into a Mandi (market).”

“We are living in the worst feudal society in the world under which education and democracy can’t flourish. There is no concept of growth, development, and justice in feudalism.”

“We need to establish centers that extract wisdom from knowledge. Truth is both a destination and a path to reach the destination.”

Speaking on the auspicious occasion, Chancellor SSUET, Jawaid Anwar said that when we took over in 2015, the budget volume was Rs 950 million and today the budget volume in 2025 is more than Rs 1.5 billion.

The number of students admitted in 2015 was 1755 and the number of students admitted in 2024/2025 is 2661. Similarly, there were 19 degree programs in 2015 and now 49 degree programs are running in the university.

During the last two years, special increases in the salaries of employees were made twice, which has a collective annual impact of more than Rs 65 million.

He pointed out that we have now entered a new era. Now and then, a new technology or App is introduced that has revolutionized the way we work, communicate, and learn.

The recently introduced application DeepSeek has created a stir all over the world. Youth are moving towards entrepreneurship.

Chancellor Jawaid Anwar underscored that Sir Syed University has developed long-term collaboration with the industry, focusing on converting student projects into products according to the market need. In accordance with contemporary demands, Sir Syed University has introduced several new programs including data science, cyber security network, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, as well as business and IT course programs. Presenting the annual progress report, Vice Chancellor SSUET, Dr. Munawar Hussain said that Sir Syed University, which started with 2 departments and 200 students, today has more than 7,000 students in 16 departments.

The number of faculty members has crossed 350, including 64 PhD teachers. Sir Syed University has launched Pakistan’s first Bachelor of Engineering Technology program in Artificial Intelligence.

Dr. Munawar Hussain pointed out that 4,592 candidates appeared in the admission test at Sir Syed University this year, and out of which, 2,576 students were admitted to 41 different programs, and this proves that students are giving preference to Sir Syed University because of its high quality of education and excellent performance.

At present, 226 students have been enrolled in the Masters program and 67 students in the PhD program. Moreover, keeping in mind the increasing number of students, the construction of the 7th floor of Block-E is underway so that there will be no shortage of classrooms. Facilities are being expanded according to the needs of the students.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Munawwar Hussain said that last year, about 80 research papers of the faculty of Sir Syed University were published in prominent national and international research journals and Sir Syed University has been receiving the Brand of the Year Award in recognition of its best performance for the last 4 consecutive years. This year, 796 deserving students were given scholarships on merit worth about Rs. 22.28 million.

He said that Sir Syed University has signed an agreement with Redstone Energy for the installation of 450 kilowatt solar panels and the agreement was signed in the presence of the Governor at the Governor House. Under this agreement, the installation of solar panels will be completed by April on a Built-Operate-Transfer (B.O.T) basis, which will save the university Rs. 50 million annually and this money will be used for research, scholarships and meeting the educational needs of students. Registrar Cdre Syed Sarfraz Ali (retd) while conducting the event said that our vision is to transform the university into a center of academic excellence and make it a world-class institution.

Students were also honored with gold, silver, and bronze medals for their outstanding achievements in their academic careers. Manal Maqsood (Biomedical Engineering), Syeda Umama Mazia Wasi (Biomedical Science), Shoaib Jawed (Computer Engineering), Syed Hashir Ashraf (Electrical Engineering), Muhammad Tabish Ali (Electronic Engineering), Mohib Uddin (Computer Science), Shehryar Farooqui (Information Technology), Mahnoor Khan (Software Engineering), Mishal Kashif (Civil Engineering), Fatima Saleem (Business Administration), Muhammad Taqi (Bio-Informatics), Ijaz Ali Khan (Electrical Engineering Technology), Ramsha Zaheer (Telecommunication Engineering), Mahnoor Siddiqui (Mobile Communication & Security) and Faizan Afzal (Mathematics) received gold medals for securing 1st position.

