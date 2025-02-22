AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
Opinion Print 2025-02-22

Partly Facetious: Now a new war of narratives

Anjum Ibrahim Published 22 Feb, 2025 06:31am

“I reckon the war of the narrative is over.”

“How come?”

“Well the Zelenskyy narrative is being fully and unconditionally supported by Western mainstream media while the Trump narrative is being supported by those who are giving a historical background to the Russia-Ukraine war – the fact that Russia warned the US that expansion of NATO to its borders was a red line…”

“Some Bidenites misheard – they mixed up red line with red herring?”

“You say tomatoes the British way and I say tomato the US way.”

“I heard tomatoes are in very short supply in the UK and the US deep state for that matter.”

“Don’t be facetious.”

“Anyway, given that the two, red line and red herring, are prefaced by the colour red reminds me of the most quoted line from George Orwell’s book Animal Farm: all animals are equal but some are more equal than others.”

“I see, as is the colour red right?”

“Right anyway, the cancerous spread throughout Western mainstream media which is toeing the Zelenskyy line, even the US media…”

“Trump has made too many enemies – inside and out of the US.”

“Indeed, but you know the Western media can partly redeem itself by presenting a less sickeningly pro-Israeli view and…”

“Old habits die hard. By the way, did anyone tell Tarar – the bearded man in a suit that the narrative war has been lost and the mainstream media is losing viewership by the thousands each day that it supports the deep state’s narrative”,

“Nah, it’s not necessary – his role has been taken over by Vawda”.

“Tarar doesn’t care as long as he draws the salary and as long as he is on television every day which he is, these days, from…is it Saudi Arabia?”

“Yep, all the fool They - They with a capital T - to think he could be silenced even if he was sent out of the country!”

“Hmmmm history teaches us that once anyone is conferred the Disinformation Portfolio he or she cannot be silenced.”

“True.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

NATO PARTLY FACETIOUS RUssia Ukraine war

Comments

200 characters

