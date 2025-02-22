Sindh, Balochistan: Bilawal announces Oxford University’s scholarships

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Sindh, in collaboration with the Oxford Pakistan Programme (OPP), has announced two prestigious scholarships named after Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

These scholarships will be part of OPP’s annual graduate scholarship program and will support highly talented students from Sindh in pursuing graduate studies at the University of Oxford.

Historically, access to institutions like Oxford has been largely limited to privileged students, leaving behind talented individuals from underprivileged areas. OPP is committed to breaking this barrier to ensure that world-class educational opportunities are not restricted to a specific class.

Last year, OPP awarded scholarships to two students from Sindh and one from Balochistan, taking a step towards bridging this educational gap. To further this objective, OPP is working with various government institutions to establish sustainable educational pathways for students from underprivileged areas, ensuring that educational opportunities are determined by merit rather than background.

Chairman Pakistan Peoples’ Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, announced these two prestigious scholarships during their official visit to the University of Oxford. Chairman Bilawal was invited to a luncheon by the Principal of Lady Margaret Hall (LMH), Professor Stephen Blyth. During this event, he was briefed on the vision and initiatives of the Oxford Pakistan Programme (OPP) and discussed the fundamental support provided by Lady Margaret Hall to OPP. The luncheon was also attended by Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s sister, Mohtarma Sanam Bhutto, renowned author, historian, and LMH alumna, Victoria Schofield, along with senior delegations from the Governments of Sindh and Balochistan.

Both Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto studied at the University of Oxford. These scholarships pay tribute to their legacy and offer young individuals from Sindh the opportunity to pursue world-class education and bring positive change to their communities.

Speaking on this occasion, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stated: “OPP is creating opportunities for Pakistanis, especially talented students from underprivileged backgrounds. I want to thank the Governments of Sindh and Balochistan for launching scholarship programs in collaboration with OPP for students from their provinces.”

The Oxford Pakistan Programme is led by a team of Oxford University academics and alumni, including Professor Adeel Malik (University of Oxford), Dr. Talha J. Pirzada (Lecturer in Material Science), Haris Zaman (corporate lawyer in London), and former Oxford student Manahil Saqib. OPP supports students and researchers of Pakistani origin through scholarships, hardship funds, the annual Iqbal Lecture, and the Graduate Access Programme.

On this occasion, Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, said: “These scholarships will provide students from Sindh the opportunity to study at one of the world’s best universities. Not only will these students benefit from this opportunity, but Sindh as a whole will also gain when these scholars return to their communities with knowledge and skills to drive progress.”

This initiative reflects the commitment of the Government of Sindh and OPP to invest in education and nurture future leaders. Under this fund, each year, six outstanding students from Sindh will receive financial support for graduate degrees at Lady Margaret Hall, Oxford.

Three of these scholarships will be awarded to women under the “Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Scholarship” and three under the “Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Scholarship.” Pakistani scholar and former Oxford Union President, Israr Khan, has also played a key role in facilitating these scholarships.

Secretary of Finance for the Government of Balochistan, Imran Zarkoon Khan, stated:

“We take pride in the fact that Balochistan was the first province to launch these scholarships. We hope this initiative will create new opportunities and enable talented students from Balochistan to succeed at Oxford and contribute to the development of the province.”

The Oxford Pakistan Programme is playing a transformative role in supporting Pakistani students at Oxford through various initiatives. So far, OPP has provided financial assistance of over £600,000, enabling 48 Pakistani graduate scholars to pursue their studies at Oxford.

The partnership between OPP and the Government of Sindh is part of this larger mission to ensure that talented students from Sindh, Balochistan, and other underprivileged areas have access to world-class education.

