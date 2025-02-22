Sri Lanka shares end higher

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Friday, aided by utilities and financial stocks. The CSE All-Share index settled 0.18% higher at 16,889.31. The index fell 0.28% for the week.

Sri Lanka’s consumer prices fell 4% year-on-year in January after a 2% decline in December, official data showed on Friday, as the country’s economy recovers from its worst financial crisis in decades.

Prices in the food category declined 2.5% in January, compared with a 1% fall in December. In the non-food category, prices fell 5.2% this month, compared with a decline of 2.9% the previous month. UB Finance Company and Lee Hedges Plc were the top gainers on the index, up 14.3% and 12.9%, respectively.