AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
BOP 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
FCCL 42.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.97%)
FFL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
FLYNG 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.47%)
HUBC 130.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.47%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
KOSM 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.84%)
MLCF 46.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-5.19%)
OGDC 202.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.01%)
PACE 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
PAEL 41.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIAHCLA 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
PIBTL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.9%)
PPL 172.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.28%)
PRL 34.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
PTC 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
SEARL 96.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.3%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
SSGC 30.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.67%)
SYM 17.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
TELE 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
TPLP 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.38%)
TRG 63.35 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (2.74%)
WAVESAPP 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
YOUW 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.11%)
BR100 11,865 Decreased By -96.2 (-0.8%)
BR30 35,321 Decreased By -314 (-0.88%)
KSE100 112,801 Decreased By -938.2 (-0.82%)
KSE30 35,036 Decreased By -291.2 (-0.82%)
Feb 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-02-22

Sri Lanka shares end higher

Reuters Published 22 Feb, 2025 06:31am

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Friday, aided by utilities and financial stocks. The CSE All-Share index settled 0.18% higher at 16,889.31. The index fell 0.28% for the week.

Sri Lanka’s consumer prices fell 4% year-on-year in January after a 2% decline in December, official data showed on Friday, as the country’s economy recovers from its worst financial crisis in decades.

Prices in the food category declined 2.5% in January, compared with a 1% fall in December. In the non-food category, prices fell 5.2% this month, compared with a decline of 2.9% the previous month. UB Finance Company and Lee Hedges Plc were the top gainers on the index, up 14.3% and 12.9%, respectively.

Sri Lankan shares Sri Lanka’s consumer prices

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lanka shares end higher

Minister for price stability, forestalling hoarding

Resolving issues facing retailers: PM orders formation of committee

EFF approved despite ‘dissenting voices’: IMF MD

Vocational training: 3-year job prospects plan presented to PM

PM launches ‘CAMS’ initiative for speedy justice

ECP tells SC bench: Senators opposed e-voting due to security concerns

SBP issues Raast participation criteria

Bids invited for export of another 50,000 MTs of rice to Bangladesh

An unlisted firm can raise capital via ESOS: SECP

50 different types of Multimedia Projectors: Customs values on import revised

Read more stories