KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Friday (February 21, 2025) .

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD $ 278.91 281.17 JPY 1.82 1.87 EURO 292.08 295.09 AED 76.02 76.59 GBP 352.59 355.71 SAR 74.28 74.84 INTERBANK 279.40 279.65 =========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025