AIRLINK 189.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.43%)
BOP 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
FCCL 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.9%)
FFL 15.59 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.3%)
FLYNG 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.78%)
HUBC 130.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.96%)
KEL 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
KOSM 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.28%)
MLCF 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-5.17%)
OGDC 202.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-1.13%)
PACE 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.25%)
PAEL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.47%)
PIAHCLA 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.48%)
PIBTL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.81%)
POWER 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.27%)
PPL 172.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.26%)
PRL 34.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PTC 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
SEARL 96.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.61%)
SYM 17.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.95%)
TELE 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.81%)
TPLP 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.46%)
TRG 63.20 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (2.5%)
WAVESAPP 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
YOUW 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.83%)
BR100 11,866 Decreased By -94.4 (-0.79%)
BR30 35,310 Decreased By -324.6 (-0.91%)
KSE100 112,801 Decreased By -938.2 (-0.82%)
KSE30 35,036 Decreased By -291.2 (-0.82%)
World

Trump says not ‘very important’ for Zelensky to be in Ukraine talks

  • Kyiv, Europe have complained of being sidelined after Trump opened talks with Moscow over ending war, which began with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022
AFP Published 21 Feb, 2025 10:37pm

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump on Friday said he doesn’t consider it essential for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to be present at negotiations aimed at ending Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“I don’t think he’s very important to be in meetings,” Trump said in an audio interview with Fox News. “He’s been there for three years. He makes it very hard to make deals.”

Later, the US president added that Ukrainian leaders “don’t have any cards” in the talks.

“I’ve had very good talks with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, and I’ve had not such good talks with Ukraine. They don’t have any cards, but they play it tough. But we’re not going to let this continue,” Trump told a gathering of US governors at the White House Friday.

Pressured by Putin and Trump, walls close in on Zelensky

Kyiv and Europe have complained of being sidelined after Trump opened talks with Moscow over ending the war, which began with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Russian and top diplomats met in Saudi Arabia earlier this week to talk about a ceasefire and Kyiv was not invited.

Tensions with Kyiv soared further when the Republican president branded Zelensky a “dictator” and falsely claimed Ukraine had “started” the war.

“He complains that he’s not in a meeting that we’re having with Saudi Arabia trying to intermediate peace,” Trump said in his interview Friday.

“He’s been in a meeting for three years and nothing got done.”

