Hamas rejects Netanyahu ‘threats’ over hostage Shiri Bibas

GAZA CITY: Hamas rejected on Friday Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “threats” to make Hamas pay after he accused it of violating the ceasefire by not returning the hostage Shiri Bibas.

“We reject the threats issued by Benjamin Netanyahu as part of his attempts to improve his image,” Hamas said in a statement and called on Israeli authorities to return the body of a Gazan woman that the group had handed over on Thursday, claiming it was that of Bibas.

Israeli PM Netanyahu says Hamas will pay for not returning Shiri Bibas

The movement affirmed its “seriousness and full commitment” to its responsibilities under the ceasefire, and said it had “no interest in failing to comply or holding on to any bodies.”

However, it admitted “the possibility of an error or mix-up of bodies,” which it attributed to Israeli bombing of the area where the Bibas family was located along with other Palestinians.

Hamas said it would inform mediators of the results of its “investigation and examination” into the circumstances of the body’s return.