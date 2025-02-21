AIRLINK 189.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.43%)
BOP 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
FCCL 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.9%)
FFL 15.59 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.3%)
FLYNG 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.78%)
HUBC 130.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.96%)
KEL 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
KOSM 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.28%)
MLCF 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-5.17%)
OGDC 202.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-1.13%)
PACE 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.25%)
PAEL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.47%)
PIAHCLA 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.48%)
PIBTL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.81%)
POWER 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.27%)
PPL 172.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.26%)
PRL 34.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PTC 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
SEARL 96.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.61%)
SYM 17.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.95%)
TELE 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.81%)
TPLP 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.46%)
TRG 63.20 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (2.5%)
WAVESAPP 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
YOUW 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.83%)
BR100 11,866 Decreased By -94.4 (-0.79%)
BR30 35,310 Decreased By -324.6 (-0.91%)
KSE100 112,801 Decreased By -938.2 (-0.82%)
KSE30 35,036 Decreased By -291.2 (-0.82%)
Feb 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Hamas rejects Netanyahu ‘threats’ over hostage Shiri Bibas

Reuters Published 21 Feb, 2025 06:43pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

GAZA CITY: Hamas rejected on Friday Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “threats” to make Hamas pay after he accused it of violating the ceasefire by not returning the hostage Shiri Bibas.

“We reject the threats issued by Benjamin Netanyahu as part of his attempts to improve his image,” Hamas said in a statement and called on Israeli authorities to return the body of a Gazan woman that the group had handed over on Thursday, claiming it was that of Bibas.

Israeli PM Netanyahu says Hamas will pay for not returning Shiri Bibas

The movement affirmed its “seriousness and full commitment” to its responsibilities under the ceasefire, and said it had “no interest in failing to comply or holding on to any bodies.”

However, it admitted “the possibility of an error or mix-up of bodies,” which it attributed to Israeli bombing of the area where the Bibas family was located along with other Palestinians.

Hamas said it would inform mediators of the results of its “investigation and examination” into the circumstances of the body’s return.

MENA Hamas Israel Hamas war Israel and Hamas Israel Hamas conflict Israel Hamas Shiri Bibas

Comments

200 characters

Hamas rejects Netanyahu ‘threats’ over hostage Shiri Bibas

World Bank’s MIGA pledges support for Pakistan’s financial sector, capital markets

Profit-taking pulls KSE-100 down, index closes 938 points lower

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

COAS Munir briefed on British Army’s modernisation plans: ISPR

Africa-1 submarine cable to make landfall in Karachi

Security forces kill 6 terrorists in Karak IBO: ISPR

Trump aid cut imperils water scheme in Pakistan’s Jacobabad

Standard Chartered Pakistan registers Rs46bn profit in 2024

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Pakistan face India in Champions Trophy clash with no room for error

Read more stories