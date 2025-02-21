AIRLINK 189.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.43%)
Israel to release 602 prisoners in Gaza swap Saturday: Palestinian NGO

AFP Published 21 Feb, 2025 06:25pm
Photo: Reuters

RAMALLAH: Israel will free 602 inmates from jails on Saturday as part of a hostage-prisoner swap with Hamas under an ongoing Gaza ceasefire deal, according to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club advocacy group.

Among those released, 445 are individuals from Gaza who were arrested after Hamas’ October 7 attack that sparked the war, 60 are serving long sentences, 50 are serving life sentences, and 47 were re-arrested after a 2011 prisoner exchange, Amani Sarahneh, spokeswoman for the NGO, told AFP.

Hamas confirms it will release six Israeli hostages Saturday

Israel Palestine MENA Palestinians Hamas Israel Hamas war Israel Hamas conflict Israel Gaza war Gaza hostages Israeli hostages

