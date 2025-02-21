Hamas confirms it will release six Israeli hostages Saturday

GAZA CITY: Hamas confirmed it will hand over Saturday six hostages held alive in the Gaza Strip as part of the ongoing ceasefire deal with Israel.

The Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement on Friday that the release would occur as planned. Israeli campaign group the Hostages and Missing Families Forum published the names of the six hostages earlier this week, naming them as Eliya Cohen, Tal Shoham, Omer Shem Tov, Omer Wenkert, Hisham Al-Sayed and Avera Mengistu.

Israeli PM Netanyahu says Hamas will pay for not returning Shiri Bibas